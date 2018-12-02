There is something magical about the solitude you find in the desert. My partner, Jimmy, and I try to make it down to Joshua Tree and Palm Springs from Oakland as much we can — it recharges us. There are so many things to do and see, from eye-opening art and amazing sunsets to awesome food and wide-open spaces. Here are a few of my favorites.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

Ace Hotel & Swim Club

When we aren’t pulling the RV to our creative outdoor desert space, Circle and X in Joshua Tree, we like to treat ourselves with a stay at the Ace. After a long drive from Oakland, a massage from the Feel Good Spa and a poolside cocktail melt the week away. Check out the mural by Chicago artist Laura Berger while taking a stroll through the hotel grounds.