Pretty Pickle

If he had been pressed to name one person who would be part of two of perhaps the biggest moments in his life, John Wiersma would have never guessed a drag queen named Pickle.

But there she (aka John Faragher) was, performing at his wedding to husband Greg and then helping him mark his part-ownership of the newly renovated One Eleven bar in Cathedral City on May 2.

Pickle brought her “Pickle’s Follies” act to help christen the revamped stage area inside the bar, which has been a mainstay of the LGBTQ community for more than three decades. She plans to return May 16 and May 30 for two more shows, and possibly more down the road.

Wiersma used to see Pickle perform at the Flaming Saddle in West Hollywood, and he thought her cabaret-style show ranging from singing, dancing, and comedy, would be a perfect fit for the One Eleven.