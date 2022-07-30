Best Pride Party in a Museum

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM
Transforming the Palm Springs Art Museum into a thumping queer soirée to celebrate Greater Palm Springs Pride 2021 was an inspired new touch that we look forward to attending again this year — and it let the Coachella Valley know this storied institution is ready for its next act. The gratis shindig known as Pri Pri was hosted by postmodern drag idol Charlene, one of the subjects of the 2019 HBO documentary Wig.
In front of digital projections blasted on the walls of the second floor, the saucy queen held court with DJs like Brontez Purnell and Brownskinhazel while attendees grooved down below. The raucous affair culminated in blush-worthy performances from Saturn Risin9 and Slayyyter, the Charli XCX protégé who transformed the typically serene sculpture garden into a sexy den of sin. Bravo!
