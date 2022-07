Best Pride Party in a Museum

Transforming the Palm Springs Art Museum into a thumping queer soirée to celebrate Greater Palm Springs Pride 2021 was an inspired new touch that we look forward to attending again this year — and it let the Coachella Valley know this storied institution is ready for its next act. The gratis shindig known as Pri Pri was hosted by postmodern drag idol Charlene, one of the subjects of the 2019 HBO documentary Wig.