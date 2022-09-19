Elevated Pride

While the emphasis is on celebration for the second annual Pride Under the Pines on Oct. 1, there is an undercurrent of political awareness that is equally important to organizers.

“With the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, and possibly Obergefell vs. Hodges under threat, we feel the need to defend our rights,” say event organizers, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman, owners of PS HomeBoys, a Palm Springs furniture store. In Obergefell vs. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same sex couples have the constitutional right to marry.

“Pride is not exclusive to the LGTBQ+ community but an all-inclusive event to spread diversity awareness,” organizers add.