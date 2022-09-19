Elevated Pride

Peter Laska and Jared Hemming enjoy Pride in the Pines a year ago when the inaugural event drew more than 800 people.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY PRIDE IN THE PINES
While the emphasis is on celebration for the second annual Pride Under the Pines on Oct. 1, there is an undercurrent of political awareness that is equally important to organizers.
“With the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade, and possibly Obergefell vs. Hodges under threat, we feel the need to defend our rights,” say event organizers, Jeremy Taylor and Niels Kosman, owners of PS HomeBoys, a Palm Springs furniture store. In Obergefell vs. Hodges, the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that same sex couples have the constitutional right to marry.
“Pride is not exclusive to the LGTBQ+ community but an all-inclusive event to spread diversity awareness,” organizers add.
Rustic Theatre owners Gail and Graham Sutherland add, “As the entertainment center of Idyllwild, our goal is to be diversified and all-inclusive, so we are truly honored and excited to be a part of something as special as this event.”
Pride Under the Pines runs from noon to 9 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $15; the movie pass package is $30. To include the roundtrip party bus with all events, the cost is $100. Bus pickup will be at 11 a.m. in front of Chill Bar, 217 E. Arenas Road, in Palm Springs. The bus will leave The Rustic Theatre at 9 p.m. Vaccination for Monkeypox is strongly recommended for all participants.
VIDEO: Rhythm is a Dancer by Thea Austin, who will appear at Pride Under the Pines.
The movie portion of the day features a screening of The Birdcage hosted by drag superstar Sabryna Williams and transgender singer-songwriter Alexa Abraxas at Rustic Theatre. Williams is known to Palm Springs residents as a cast member of the popular “Bitchiest Brunch” at Oscar’s Café and for appearances at Chill Bar’s “Sassy Sundays” and “Not Your Grandma’s Bingo.” Abraxas is originally from Trinidad/Tobago and now resides in Los Angeles.
Thea Austin, who was lead vocalist in the German Eurodance sensation “Rhythm is a Dancer,” will be this year’s featured artist. K-GAY DJ Galaxy will spin dancing trax, and there’ll be outdoor activities, artists, vendors and food, plus a specially ticketed VIP cocktail lounge.
