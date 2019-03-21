The late designer Kate Spade famously said, “Playing dress-up begins at age 5 and never truly ends.” At Fashion Week El Paseo’s Project Runway trunk show, March 20, visitors arrived in droves to try on looks by Michael Costello, Viktor Luna, Anthony Ryan, Seth Aaron, and Mondo Guerra and prove that no matter your age, there’s nothing more fun than a game of costume play — especially when you have the chance to take the outfits home.

