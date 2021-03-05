Sky Watch: Quadruple Formation

Shortly after 5 a.m. on March 10, look to the eastern sky for a unique perspective of our solar system. A thin waning crescent moon will rise below a string of three aligned lights — Saturn, Jupiter, and Mercury. Saturn will be the highest, while Jupiter will be the brightest.

Both will guide you down and to the left toward Mercury, the innermost planet. This unique formation helps us picture the configuration of our home around the sun. Seeing it might be challenging as you look near the horizon, so make sure you gaze from an unobstructed view. Don’t be late because the sun will quickly rise to obscure it.