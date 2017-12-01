Attraction
Desert Adventures
With a fleet of red Jeeps, this tour company offers in-depth excursions to local natural treasures like the San Andreas Fault, Indian Canyons, and Joshua Tree National Park. 74794 Lennon Place. 760-324-5337; red-jeep.com
American
Waters Cafe at Agua Caliente
Casino Resort Spa
The bright café boasts aquatic-themed décor and a menu of classic American fare. 32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com
Barbecue
Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse
Tuck in your bib and grab a seat for house-smoked barbecue and handcrafted beers in this spot at The River at Rancho Mirage. 71800 Highway 111. 760-346-8738; babesbbqandbrewhouse.com
Burgers
Burgers & Beer
Diners will find a burger for any taste, thanks to a robust menu featuring 30 burger options. Bonus: There are personal TVs at every booth. 72773 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-202-4522; burgersandbeer.com
Casino
Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
The 45,000-square-foot gaming floor offers table games and high-limit opportunities like blackjack, baccarat, and slots. 32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com
Caterer
Cello’s Pantry
Gourmet catering includes breakfast platters, boxed sandwich lunches, salads, dips, and appetizers. 70225 Highway 111. 760-328-4200; cellospantry.com
Coffeehouse
Koffi
Coffee beans are roasted to perfection here. 71380 Highway 111. 760-340-2444; kofficoffee.com
Consignment Store
Misty’s Consignment
High-quality home furnishings inhabit this consignment shop. 70007 Highway 111. 760-770-4663; mistysconsignments.com
Continental (TIE)
Wally’s Desert Turtle
(also winner of Romantic Dining)
This landmark features classic Continental fare. 71775 Highway 111. 760-568-9321; wallysdesertturtle.com
Si Bon
The chic eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a focus on Belgian cuisine. 40101 Monterey Ave., Ste. E5. 760-837-0011; sibon-sogood.com
Craft Cocktail
Roy’s
The craft cocktail menu includes signature mai tais, mojitos, and martinis, plus sangria, margaritas, and an array of classic drinks. 71959 Highway 111. 760-340-9044; roysrestaurant.com
Festival
Rancho Mirage
Writers Festival
The fifth annual installation brings 50 renowned authors to the Rancho Mirage Public Library for two days of talks about books and the art of writing. Jan. 24–26. 71100 Highway 111. 760-341-7323; rmwritersfest.org
Florist
Rancho Mirage Florist
With custom arrangements and bouquets fit for every occasion, Rancho Mirage Florist makes it easy to say it with flowers. 70053 Highway 111. 760-324-9984; ranchomirageflorist.com
Golf Course
Omni Rancho Las Palmas
Resort & Spa
Players can take on the challenge of 27 holes stretched across 6,400 yards of palm tree–lined fairways. 41000 Bob Hope Drive. 760-568-2727; omnihotels.com
Hair Salon
Agape Salon & Spa
Signature Aveda treatments combine with services like haircuts, styling, and color for a true relaxing experience. 69930 Highway 111. 760-321-1023; agapesalonspa.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF SUNNYLANDS CENTER & GARDENS
Sunnylands Center & Gardens, Rancho Mirage.
Health Club
Pedal Spin Studio
The boutique studio focuses on heart-pounding spin classes as well as pump and ab classes. 71743 Highway 111, Ste. B. 760-773-1925; pedalspinstudio.com
Hiking Trail
Chuckwalla Trail
Nestled near The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, this moderate loop provides terrific views of the valley.
Hotel/Resort
The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
A luxury resort known for sweeping views of the valley from atop its mountainside perch, The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage, has well-appointed rooms and superior service. 68900 Frank Sinatra Drive. 760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com
Italian
Gioia Italian Bistro
The Naples-inspired Italian restaurant features wood-fired pizzas with your choice of red or white sauce. 71800 Highway 111, Ste. A122. 760-422-4330; gioiaitalianbistro.com
Japanese
Shabu Shabu Zen & Sake Bar
A hot pot restaurant featuring cook-it-yourself shabu shabu dishes. 71680 Highway 111. 760-779-5000; shabu-shabu-zen.com
Live Theater
Coachella Valley Repertory
CVRep kicked off its 2017–2018 season of entertainment on Oct. 25 with a theme of “Romance: Real or Imagined.” 69930 Highway 111, Ste. 116. 760-296-2966; cvrep.org
Mediterranean
Catalan Mediterranean
Restaurant
This restaurant is well known for its tapas, paella, and sangria. 70026 Highway 111. 760-770-9508; catalanrestaurant.com
Mexican
Las Casuelas Nuevas
Part of a local family-owned chain, Las Casuelas Nuevas prepares classic Mexican dishes with a California flair. Try the tamales, made from the family’s 100-year-old recipe. 70050 Highway 111. 760-328-8844; lascasuelasnuevas.com
Museum
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
The 200-acre former Annenberg estate opened up its art exhibitions and gardens to the public for the season in mid September. 37977 Bob Hope Drive. 760-202-2222; sunnylands.org
Pizza (TIE)
Pieology
This fast-casual pizzeria lets diners build their own pies with plentiful topping, crust, and sauce options. 42500 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. C. 760-674-7117; pieology.com
The Slice
To complement the generous house pizzas and calzones, the New York–style pizzeria also serves traditional Italian fare such as grilled polenta and mozzarella caprese. 72775 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-202-3122; theslicepizza.com
PHOTO COURTESY OF WALLY’S DESERT TURTLE
Wally’s Desert Turtle in Rancho Mirage.
Seafood
Fisherman’s Restaurant & Bar
Fresh fish is always on the menu here and fish entrées are cooked over mesquite charcoal to seal in the flavor and the juices. 70030 Highway 111. 760-321-7635; thefishermansrestaurant ranchomirage.com
Spa (TIE)
Westin Mission Hills
Resort & Spa
A serene ambiance welcomes guests to indulge in wellness-focused treatments and packages, along with classes such as yoga and Pilates. 71333 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-328-5955; westinmissionhills.com
Sunstone Spa at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
Skin care, body treatments, and salon services are offered inside this 10,500-square-foot facility that also features a fitness center. 32250 Bob Hope Drive. 760-202-2121; hotwatercasino.com
Sports Bar
The Yard House
A dizzying array of beers on tap along with plentiful flat-screens showing the latest in sports. 71800 Highway 111, Ste. B-101. 760-779-1415; yardhouse.com
Steakhouse (TIE)
The Edge Steakhouse at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage
The steaks are rivaled by the incredible views of the Coachella Valley. 68900 Frank Sinatra Drive. 760-321-8282; ritzcarlton.com
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Steaks include filets mignons, rib eyes, and New York strips expertly aged for a minimum of 21 days. Add an indulgent side, such as truffle-poached lobster or porcini mushrooms with gorgonzola cream. 71800 Highway 111. 760-776-6685; flemingssteakhouse.com
The Steakhouse at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa
Serving only USDA Prime steaks, including MS7 Australian Wagyu New York Strip (some of the choicest beef in the world), the restaurant prepares each dish to your liking with a menu of custom crusts, sauces, and toppings.
32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com
Sushi
Hibachi Japanese Steakhouse
Order off the sushi menu as your friends enjoy a hibachi meal prepared tableside and you will not be disappointed. 71680 Highway 111, Ste. A-C. 760-674-0078
Vegetarian/Vegan
Clark’s Nutrition and
Natural Foods Market
Featuring an Aspen Mills Bakery & Bread Company, the market offers a wide variety of vegetarian, vegan, and health-conscious options. 34175 Monterey Ave. 760-324-4626; clarksnutrition.com