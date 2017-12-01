Attraction

Desert Adventures

With a fleet of red Jeeps, this tour company offers in-depth excursions to local natural treasures like the San Andreas Fault, Indian Canyons, and Joshua Tree National Park. 74794 Lennon Place. 760-324-5337; red-jeep.com

American

Waters Cafe at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

The bright café boasts aquatic-themed décor and a menu of classic American fare. 32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com

Barbecue

Babe’s Bar-B-Que & Brewhouse

Tuck in your bib and grab a seat for house-smoked barbecue and handcrafted beers in this spot at The River at Rancho Mirage. 71800 Highway 111. 760-346-8738; babesbbqandbrewhouse.com

Burgers

Burgers & Beer

Diners will find a burger for any taste, thanks to a robust menu featuring 30 burger options. Bonus: There are personal TVs at every booth. 72773 Dinah Shore Drive. 760-202-4522; burgersandbeer.com

Casino

Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa

The 45,000-square-foot gaming floor offers table games and high-limit opportunities like blackjack, baccarat, and slots. 32250 Bob Hope Drive. 888-999-1995; hotwatercasino.com

Caterer

Cello’s Pantry

Gourmet catering includes breakfast platters, boxed sandwich lunches, salads, dips, and appetizers. 70225 Highway 111. 760-328-4200; cellospantry.com

Coffeehouse

Koffi

Coffee beans are roasted to perfection here. 71380 Highway 111. 760-340-2444; kofficoffee.com

Consignment Store

Misty’s Consignment

High-quality home furnishings inhabit this consignment shop. 70007 Highway 111. 760-770-4663; mistysconsignments.com

Continental (TIE)

Wally’s Desert Turtle (also winner of Romantic Dining)

This landmark features classic Continental fare. 71775 Highway 111. 760-568-9321; wallysdesertturtle.com

Si Bon

The chic eatery serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with a focus on Belgian cuisine. 40101 Monterey Ave., Ste. E5. 760-837-0011; sibon-sogood.com

Craft Cocktail

Roy’s

The craft cocktail menu includes signature mai tais, mojitos, and martinis, plus sangria, margaritas, and an array of classic drinks. 71959 Highway 111. 760-340-9044; roysrestaurant.com

Festival

Rancho Mirage Writers Festival

The fifth annual installation brings 50 renowned authors to the Rancho Mirage Public Library for two days of talks about books and the art of writing. Jan. 24–26. 71100 Highway 111. 760-341-7323; rmwritersfest.org

Florist

Rancho Mirage Florist

With custom arrangements and bouquets fit for every occasion, Rancho Mirage Florist makes it easy to say it with flowers. 70053 Highway 111. 760-324-9984; ranchomirageflorist.com