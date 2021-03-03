Two months after successfully launching a farmer’s market in Indian Wells, Christiana Green is at it again only this time in Rancho Mirage.

Taking place weekly on Fridays starting March 5 at the parking lot of The Atrium shopping center on Highway 111, Green will bring the infrastructure to help Rancho Mirage create its own version. Green says she received a call from Katie Stice, CEO of the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce, after hearing rave reviews of her farmer’s market in Indian Wells. “I jumped on the opportunity,” Green says.

Green is excited over another valley city connecting to the family farms that surround the Coachella Valley. “It’s about supporting small family farms that have amazing produce, but are not a corporation that sell at grocery stores,” Green says. “All of the farmers in our markets are certified producers; meaning, that it is regulated, how their food is grown, what they grow, and that they only sell what they grow.”