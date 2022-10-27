Randy Ankeny – Vision 2022

Randy Ankeny has luxury properties in his blood. His father was director of sales for a five-star hotel in South Florida and taught his son the ropes. “I was able to work on all aspects of hotel service,” he says. “From that, I gained great respect for membership service that meets and exceeds expectations.”

Ankeny relocated to the desert in 1976 and began working in pool construction. “I was blessed to build a couple dozen pools here within The Vintage Club,” he says, referring to the Indian Wells property that is arguably the most exclusive country club in the Coachella Valley and among the best in the world. “I saw it grow from a field of a few date trees, the old polo field, into the beauty and elegance we have today.”

In his role at The Vintage Club, Ankeny supervises everything not overseen by General Manager Steve Cenicola, who’s in charge of the clubhouse and golf, tennis, and food and beverage operations. “I manage the HOA function,” Ankeny says. “That includes security, common-area groundskeeping, and more importantly, the care and management of our 515-plus homes here.”

While Ankeny can’t reveal top-secret, elite safety protocols at The Vintage Club — it’s been said even the U.S. Secret Service is impressed by its staff and systems — he will say this: “Protecting life, lifestyle and property values is paramount. I want members to feel confident that we are always watching over this community, that we do not accept mediocrity.”

