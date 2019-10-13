Modernism On The Auction Block

As with many midcentury, pavilion-style homes, there are walls of glass and striking views of the desert and mountains. The house was built on a sloped lot amid fields of boulders and those boulders literally spill into the living room – the swimming pool was designed around them and you can swim under the doors and into the room.

In 2000, the design-build practice Marmol and Radziner restored the two-bedroom home and added a master bedroom suite. In an article for Palm Springs Life , Leo Marmol noted that, “Frey was alive when we were working on this project so we were able to meet him and learn about his traditions in the desert. It was our introduction to the living history of Palm Springs modernism.”

Among the lots for sale at Bonhams are original paintings and sketches Loewy created, an RL monogrammed dinnerware collection he used at the Frey house, the model of Air Force One that he made for the Kennedy Administration, and his personal briefcase, passport, and dated yearbooks.