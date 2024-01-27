Remembering the House of Tomorrow in “Look” Magazine

Jill had a big crush on Billy (who would form a band a few years later at Palm Springs High called The Fables before going on to pen instant classics including Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” and Cyndi Lauper’s “True Colors”), so she didn’t object when he ignored her dad’s playlist and put on The Everly Brothers’ “All I have to Do Is Dream.” It was his favorite song, he told her, singing along: Dream, dream, dream, dream …

Then Candy Johnson rushed in, telling them to change the music; they needed something more upbeat. Candy was perhaps the most important guest at the party. Billed as “Queen of the Twisters,” she taught revelers at the El Mirador Safari Lounge how to do the twist as well as the frug, the shimmy, and the bossa nova. Later she’d appear in a succession of Beach Party movies with Frankie Avalon and Annette Funicello. Mostly, Candy, who Helene had hired before for her pool parties, was asked to help “get the party started.” Which she did this time by putting on Chubby Checker’s “Let’s Twist Again.”

She shimmied and clapped her hands to the doo-wop song with the fat sax tones of Buddy Savitt, encouraging the glamorous couples at Bob and Helene’s pool party to twist again like they did last summer. “Round ’n’ around ’n’ up ’n’ down we go again/Oh baby make me know you love me so and then/Come on twist again like we did last summer.”

And, oh baby, they did. In the summer of ’62.