ritz carlton rancho mirage modernism week

Room with a View

For the ultimate in privacy and luxury, book a stay in one of 16 residential suites at the Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage during Modernism Week.

Marissa Willman Current Digital, Hotels & Resorts, Modernism

ritz carlton rancho mirage modernism week

Spend mornings sipping coffee while gazing out at stunning valley views.

Driving up the serpentine road that winds high into the San Jacinto Mountains, you’ll immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage working its magic. A modern oasis embraced by desert warmth, the resort’s natural surroundings reveal a casually elegant ambiance.

Away from the valley bustle, guests can surrender to the serenity of a relaxing spa treatment, indulge in fine dining, or participate in an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes, open-air yoga, or a stargazing experience.

For the ultimate in privacy and luxury, book a stay in one of The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage’s 16 residential suites. A hidden gem on the resort’s tranquil property, the suites offer ample space, whether you opt for one, two or three bedrooms.

Spend mornings sipping coffee courtesy the in-suite Nespresso machine while gazing out at stunning valley views. Unleash your inner Food Network star in the expansive chef’s kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art Wolf and Viking appliances. In the evenings take to your suite’s secluded patio to recline by the fire pit or soak in the in-ground Jacuzzi. Then, take advantage of the stone-accented rainforest shower before curling up in Frette sheets.

Just steps from your home-away-from-home at The Ritz-Carlton’s indulgent on-property offerings, including two glistening swimming pools, a progressive fitness center, a soothing spa making innovative use of indigenous ingredients, and sleek restaurants serving California-sourced eats, aged steaks, and adventurous local wines among breathtaking mountain vistas.

ritzcarlton.com/ranchomirage
760-321-8282

• READ NEXT: Rancho Mirage is the Place to be for Modernism Week.