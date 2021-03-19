Room with a View

Spend mornings sipping coffee while gazing out at stunning valley views.
Driving up the serpentine road that winds high into the San Jacinto Mountains, you’ll immediately sense The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage working its magic. A modern oasis embraced by desert warmth, the resort’s natural surroundings reveal a casually elegant ambiance.
Away from the valley bustle, guests can surrender to the serenity of a relaxing spa treatment, indulge in fine dining, or participate in an assortment of on-site activities like guided hikes, open-air yoga, or a stargazing experience.
For the ultimate in privacy and luxury, book a stay in one of The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage’s 16 residential suites. A hidden gem on the resort’s tranquil property, the suites offer ample space, whether you opt for one, two or three bedrooms.
Spend mornings sipping coffee courtesy the in-suite Nespresso machine while gazing out at stunning valley views. Unleash your inner Food Network star in the expansive chef’s kitchen, equipped with state-of-the-art Wolf and Viking appliances. In the evenings take to your suite’s secluded patio to recline by the fire pit or soak in the in-ground Jacuzzi. Then, take advantage of the stone-accented rainforest shower before curling up in Frette sheets.
Just steps from your home-away-from-home at The Ritz-Carlton’s indulgent on-property offerings, including two glistening swimming pools, a progressive fitness center, a soothing spa making innovative use of indigenous ingredients, and sleek restaurants serving California-sourced eats, aged steaks, and adventurous local wines among breathtaking mountain vistas.
ritzcarlton.com/ranchomirage
760-321-8282