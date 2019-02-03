As the presenting sponsor of the Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino is giving back to the community with a $5 admission fee for all fairgoers on opening day, Feb. 15.

The 73rd annual edition in Indio, which runs through Feb,. 24, features carnival rides, camel races, a beauty pageant, agricultural competitions, live performances by major musical acts, and plenty of tasty date treats.

The headliner entertainment in the Fantasy Springs Concert Pavilion includes Randy Houser, Ramon Ayala, Salt-n-Pepa, Kool & the Gang and Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez. The concerts are included with the price of admission.

The Grandstand Arena features exhilarating shows that are a must see and also part of the admission ticket. Humpz & Hornz Bull Riding, Monster Trucks, Junior Outlaw Sprints, Mini-Dwarfs Racing and Demolition Derby will thrill the crowds throughout the fair run. There will also be a special Monster Trucks and Freestyle MotoX show Feb. 20.

Indulge in all your favorite foods from cinnamon rolls to Funnel Cakes and deep-fried Twinkies, while the Musical Pageant will mesmerize crowds with a talented cast of singers and dancers in dazzling regalia.

New this year, there will be mid-week entertainment on the Pageant Stage that will include regional tribute bands. Two carnivals will delight the entire family with extreme rides for thrill seekers, as well as rides for the young or young at heart.