Never Get Off the Boat

The Viking steered our tank up and down the quiet streets of Bombay Beach. We stopped outside the Drive-in Movie Theater, where an artist or anarchist or prankster or all three hauled a couple dozen junked cars to a vacant lot and pointed them at a makeshift screen. Two young men sat on chairs at the very front having an intense discussion, probably something to do with showtimes, over-salted popcorn, or Nietzsche. We visited the beach with its multiple art projects in various stages of completion or decay, including my favorite, The Water’s Fine, It’s Just Really Salty, featuring an offshore swing set.

On the surface, some of the more comic, fantastical creations might put one in mind of Burning Man, but Ruspoli cautions the comparison. “I like what the New York Times said about us, that we’re the ‘anti-Burning Man,’ ” he says. “We have no aspirations to grow like that; we’re much more grassroots. Burning Man is about leaving no trace. We’re creating art that is a permanent fixture in the community.”

We visited Lodestar, the nose-diving airplane fuselage by Randy Polumbo, and the da Vinci Flying Fish, which has assumed the role of lawn ornament for a coffeehouse/community center. We ordered cappuccinos from Dominica, a transplant from Hawaii who moved to Bombay Beach with her two teenage children “for job opportunities.” The Viking and I exchanged nervous glances, though she seemed sane enough. Her cappuccinos were stellar, so what the heck. The café has arts and crafts for sale, a hip and relaxed vibe, and the coffee is from organic farms in Oaxaca — exactly what you’d expect in Berkeley, Santa Monica, or Cambridge. The fact that it’s in Bombay Beach is startling proof that a transformation is at hand.

Late in the afternoon, we headed further south along the east side of the sea to visit one of the most famous art installations in the area: Salvation Mountain.

In 1984, Leonard Knight, a Vermont native and reborn Christian, discovered Slab City, a community of snowbirds and transients living in semipermanent structures and motorhomes situated on concrete slabs left from the former Marine base, and created a monument to God’s love. For five years, he worked on a hillside, but a rainstorm collapsed the poorly engineered site. Undaunted, Knight created a new Salvation Mountain with adobe bricks, old tires, a cornucopia of detritus, and thousands of gallons of paint. Call it folk art or outsider art or just plain crazy, it is awe-inspiring to see what Knight, who died in 2014, created by working every day of the year for 30 years. You don’t have to be a Christian to appreciate its magnificence. Former Sen. Barbara Boxer addressed congress and described it as a “national treasure … profoundly strange and beautifully accessible.”

Even though it was getting late in the day, there was one more roadside attraction that I wanted to visit. It’s called East Jesus and is on the other side of Slab City from Salvation Mountain. It was created by another visionary/malcontent/artist named Container Charlie. He reputedly left his high-paying job in technology, put a shipping container in the desert in 2007, and began to create a habitable art installation. Though Charlie died in 2011, residents, visitors, and artists from all over the world have come to add to the installation.

We drove up the long, dusty road, and past the welcome sign to Slab City. Somehow, we got a little lost. It was almost dark, and neither of us could remember seeing a sign that should’ve pointed us in the direction of East Jesus. Which caused us both a chuckle. If there were directions to East Jesus, then it really wouldn’t be East Jesus.

We found ourselves in a narrow lane bordered by derelict buses and RVs, many of which were semicovered in plastic tarps. There were a surprising number of hand-lettered warning signs that contained vivid and colorful language regarding trespass. For a free-spirited community, the neighborhood didn’t appear very welcoming. It occurred to me that the best way to find East Jesus was simply to get out of the car and

ask someone.

The Viking’s eyebrow raised. I knew that eyebrow raise. It was eloquent.

It said: Don’t get off the boat.