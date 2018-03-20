Prior to the show, the evening began with the annual Little Black Dress cocktail reception benefiting local nonprofit GirlFriend Factor, which providRaju Mehta’s’s daughter and El Paseo Jewelers’ brand ambassador. “We’re just really excited to share them with the desert, and hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did making it.”

es grants to adult women pursuing higher education at Coachella Valley institutions. The organization has provided more than $500,000 in scholarships since its inception in 2006.

GirlFriend Factor founder Joan Busick is enjoying what she calls “an extreme awareness of our organization in the community” as the scholastic season winds down thanks in part to the support received through Fashion Week El Paseo. “People are getting the joy that we have and the fun that we have,” she said. “We’re establishing the fact that you can still have a good time while you’re changing people’s lives.”

Also at the reception were a Saks Fifth Avenue activation featuring pampering stations by Clinique and L’Oréal; passed hors d’oeuvres from AC3 Restaurant + Bar and bar service by Liquid Catering; a silent auction; and a Joan Rivers impersonator offering commentary on attendees’ ensembles.

Fashion Week El Paseo debuted 13 years ago as a way to showcase the fashions of El Paseo stores. Though its designer offerings have exponentially expanded — on deck tonight are Michael Costello and fellow former competitors of Project Runway, and Wednesday features Alice+Olivia — the annual locals’ night holds a special place in this community’s heart.

There’s a noticeable bond that ties these El Paseo stores together, a sense of camaraderie evident in post-show conversations and congratulations among storeowners and clientele. The vibe is easy, playful, and refined. And it’s nights like this that work to solidify that bond for many years to come.

For more information and tickets, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.