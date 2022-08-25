The first time I thought about the scent of Palm Springs, I was in another desert, one nearly 7,700 miles away. I was staying in a military ambulance that had been converted into a camper, parked for the night among the rugged rock and dramatic canyons of Wadi Rum, Jordan.

It rained during the night. By the time I awoke, the lunar-like landscape had been transformed. It was like a funhouse version of a desert, the puddles reflecting golden hills and sandstone formations, nature’s mirrors slipping mountains under my feet.

However, the view wasn’t the only thing that was topsy-turvy. The smell was also disorienting.

Wadi Rum’s aroma was green but flat. As the sunlight warmed the sand and scrub, the air was occasionally punctuated by the scent of honey wafting from the white broom bushes. It was good — but it didn’t smell anything like the desert I call home.

At that moment, I longed for the smell of Palm Springs, how even the lightest drizzle marinates the air with the resinous, oily scent of creosote. It’s a muscular scent that binds itself to you, one that you don’t appreciate until it’s gone.

Then I considered other desert botanicals: citrus blossoms in the spring, hiking through herbaceous sagebrush, the gentle aroma of desert willow. There’s also the pungent cheesebush, which smells sharp and a little sour, like aged cheddar, and desert lavender, with leaves that smell both floral and woodsy. And then there’s the scent of the desert itself — the odor of the actual dirt — which largely comes from bacteria that produce an odorant called geosmin. Literally “earth smell,” geosmin is what contributes to petrichor, the pleasant, earthy scent of rain on dry soil.

Altogether, these aromas create a distinct scentscape that makes our desert unlike any other place in the world.