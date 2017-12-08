I’m not going to lie — I hadn’t stepped foot inside a See’s Candies shop since I went on a fourth-grade Girl Scout field trip and learned how they made butterscotch Lollypops —mesmerizing! Though See’s was one of my favorite stores as a child, I’ve been nibbling on drugstore candies (and wondering why my life was incomplete) ever since. Decades later, I enter the See’s Candies on Palm Canyon Drive, am offered a free chocolate sample (each guest is greeted with one), and suddenly all is right in the world again.

The See’s Candies in Palm Springs is a little more magical than other candy stores. It has been sweetly serving the community for more than 60 years (take note of the original accents like those midcentury light fixtures that I’m secretly obsessing over). The shop is masterly organized into holiday categories, box sizes, See’s Classics, and even a section just for sugar-free treats. There are more than 100 varieties of candy packed into this adorable black-and-white boutique.

See’s is not just ho-hum dark and milk chocolate, but unique creations filled with vibrant seasonal tastes like pecan pie, pumpkin pie, blueberry, cherry, apricot, and cranberry orange. The beautifully wrapped boxes and single-item packaging makes the candies perfect for holiday gift giving, whether you are stressing about a sub-$10 Secret Santa gift, a tasty hostess gift, Hanukkah treats, or something to help toast the New Year. Here are a few possibilities.