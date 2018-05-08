As her 91st birthday beckons May 14, Shirley Spork doesn’t know the words, slow down.

The Palm Desert resident still golfs (nine holes at a time) around a schedule that this spring included her own annual charity golf tournament, the Shirley Spork LPGA Masters Pro-Am; a trip to Phoenix for the LPGA’s Bank of Hope Founder’s Cup tournament where she was honored as one of 13 women who in 1950 created the Ladies Professional Golf Association, and attendance at the ANA Inspiration at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage.