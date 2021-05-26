knoll womb settee

Lining it Up

Stripes speak to our desire for visual order, their linear bands and curving bends of color satisfying the eyes.

Womb Settee by Knoll upholstered in Color Collage by KnollTextiles at Modern Hacienda.

Hudson Valley Lighting Borneo Tall Buffet Table Lamp at Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery.

Paddock Rug in Blush by Erik Lindstrom Rugs.

4D Diagonal Deep Blue Ceramic Tile by Marca Corona at Juniper House.

Paramount Rug (as seen in the Seventies Sackley featured home at Modernism Week 2021) at Grace Home Furnishings.

Labyrinth pattern from the Tangle collection of Italian porcelain tile at Mod Floors.

Knit blanket by All Roads Design x Niki Ford exclusively at Mojave Flea Trading Post.

Bandwidth Rug in Mint by Erik Lindstrom Rugs.

Flowet Rattan Plant Stands in small and large at Acme 5 Lifestyle.

Herbert Arch Flatweave 20” Pillow by Scenario Home at Juniper House.

Christian Lacroix Maison de Jeu double-sided puzzle at Haus of Rex.

Disco Shag Lip Beach Towel by Funboy.

Vintage kilim pillow handcrafted in Morocco at Soukie Modern.

