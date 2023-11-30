Shop Local for Luxury Gifts in Greater Palm Springs This Holiday Season

STREET STYLE

Leave it to legends of the racetrack to build upon performance records and continually innovate already impeccable designs. Inspired by an early-1950s endurance racing car known as the 300 Super Light, the street version of the SL debuted in 1954. Decades later, the minds at Mercedes-AMG have equipped the model with an advanced powertrain derived from Formula 1 racing technology and contemporary comforts like a neck warmer, so you can keep the soft top down on brisk winter nights. Shown in Starling Blue and available at Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs. 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster, $116,435.