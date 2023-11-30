Shop Local for Luxury Gifts in Greater Palm Springs This Holiday Season

Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster, available at Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY FREDRICK BRODÉN
STREET STYLE
Leave it to legends of the racetrack to build upon performance records and continually innovate already impeccable designs. Inspired by an early-1950s endurance racing car known as the 300 Super Light, the street version of the SL debuted in 1954. Decades later, the minds at Mercedes-AMG have equipped the model with an advanced powertrain derived from Formula 1 racing technology and contemporary comforts like a neck warmer, so you can keep the soft top down on brisk winter nights. Shown in Starling Blue and available at Mercedes-Benz of Palm Springs. 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Roadster, $116,435.
A TOUCH OF SPARKLE
This 18-karat white gold necklace may be delicate, but it contains a dazzling number of stones. Light dances across 91 sapphires, 455 brilliant diamonds, and 364 round diamonds. Sapphire and diamond necklace, $98,000. Stare into the abyss of a 13.67-carat cushion-cut Ceylon sapphire that tops this 18-karat white gold ring. It’s flanked by 1.36 carats of GIA-certified natural diamonds. Ceylon sapphire ring, price upon request. Your wrist deserves a little love, too. With 54 sapphires and more than 800 round diamonds, there’s no shortage of sparkle on the bracelet. Sapphire and diamond bracelet, $77,000. All pieces from Brandon Boswell Diamonds in Palm Desert.
THE ART OF SOUND
Gift the sense of interconnectedness, understanding, and unity with a quartz crystal singing bowl that resonates in the key of F. This 7-inch-diameter singing bowl, said to promote mental clarity and psychic awareness, is made with 24-karat gold and infused with the enchanting essence of indigo. Buy one (or book a sound bath) at Divine Sound in Palm Desert. Indigo White Light Aura Gold F-15 singing bowl, $1,999.
UNDER THE SEA
Approximately 21 inches tall, this sculptural table lamp from Tommy Bahama Home captures the ethereal form and coloring of a jellyfish. Each lamp, crafted by hand in Orange County, varies slightly and is made using blown glass, coldworking, polishing, and a proprietary lamination technique. A two-way switch controls the 40-watt bulb. Jellyfish lamp, $1,250.
THE BEAD GOES ON
Nickel free and made with vegan leather backing and stainless steel posts, these handsome tassel earrings are hand-embroidered with glass beads by traditional Indian karigars, or artisans. Available at Elizabeth & Prince, with locations in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and La Quinta. Isha earrings by Deepa Gurnani, $60.
PANTONE POP
When you see one of Betsy Enzensberger’s resin sculptures, she hopes it sparks joy and bestows a sense of nostalgia. The New York native, now based in Palm Springs, creates melting popsicles in various sizes, some up to 6 feet tall. At only 5 inches, this one is perfect for a pop of color on your tabletop. Available at Trevor Wayne in Palm Springs. Small Blue Melting Pop Sculpture by Betsy Enzensberger, $250.
A PLUSH PLACE TO PARK
Marrying a modern aesthetic with ultra-touchable Orsetto Flex fabric, the Apex ottoman from Roche Bobois sprang from the mind of designer Sacha Lakic — he’s the guy who’s responsible for the French brand’s iconic Bubble sofa. Add a touch of curvature to your living space with a visit to the new Roche Bobois location on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Apex ottoman by Sacha Lakic, $1,760.
BLUE SUEDE SHOES
Whether driving or dancing, these soft loafers add a dash of sophistication to any outfit — especially in electric blue suede. A leather insole molds to your foot for optimal support, while the rubber outsole promises superior grip. Handmade in Portugal and available at Benjamin Perdereau in Palm Springs. Driving moccasins by Orland, $188.
IS IT CAKE?
Inspired by a three-handle Schiaparelli handbag, this custom creation by local baker Cake Cakes is sure to steal the spotlight on the dessert table. Three tiers of vanilla sponge cake layered with Chantilly cream, fresh whole blueberries, and lemonade curd are concealed in white chocolate that’s been tinted blue and finished in a pebbled-leather texture. Clear sugar shards with silver leaf backing adorn the base, upheld by three sugar-candy feet gilded in 24-karat gold leaf. Crystal rock candy handles and faux lemons filled with white chocolate mousse and lemon curd provide the finishing touch. Triple-Handle Rivière Cake, $2,500.
RACY WRISTWEAR
The Gulf brand’s iconic blue and orange racing livery adorns this special-edition Tag Heuer automatic chronograph released in 2018 at the Geneva International Motor Show. With a notable pedigree — the original 1969 Monaco watch was inspired by the glamorous Monaco Grand Prix — the 39-millimeter timepiece maintains many of the original design elements, including a vintage Heuer logo at 12 o’clock. Steve McQueen made that first model famous in the 1971 film Le Mans. Though discontinued by Tag Heuer, this 2018 release can still be found on the collectors’ market; the brand launched a new edition of the Monaco in 2022. Tag Heuer Monaco Gulf, $7,800.