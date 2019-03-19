One of the things that makes Fashion Week El Paseo so appealing — aside from that the shows start on time, unlike any New York Fashion Week in history — is the immediate wearability of what is presented on the runway. The style displayed on the El Paseo catwalks, from looks soon-to-be or already available in the stores to covetable items cherrypicked from local boutiques, is quite literally at our fingertips.

Monday night’s Porsche and The El Paseo Experience offered the perfect example of style within reach, showcasing collections available at stores right on El Paseo.

Porsche Design opened the night with its clean and streamlined collection that holds true to the brand’s superior design. Flanked by a car on each side, models sauntered down the runway in sporty-chic looks that were as high performance as the machines themselves.

The mobility theme coursed through the entire collection, from the flexibility of the dressier ensembles to the energy of the more casual looks — and even to the occasional accompanying luggage.