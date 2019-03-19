One of the things that makes Fashion Week El Paseo so appealing — aside from that the shows start on time, unlike any New York Fashion Week in history — is the immediate wearability of what is presented on the runway. The style displayed on the El Paseo catwalks, from looks soon-to-be or already available in the stores to covetable items cherrypicked from local boutiques, is quite literally at our fingertips.
Monday night’s Porsche and The El Paseo Experience offered the perfect example of style within reach, showcasing collections available at stores right on El Paseo.
• For our complete coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo, click HERE.
Porsche Design opened the night with its clean and streamlined collection that holds true to the brand’s superior design. Flanked by a car on each side, models sauntered down the runway in sporty-chic looks that were as high performance as the machines themselves.
The mobility theme coursed through the entire collection, from the flexibility of the dressier ensembles to the energy of the more casual looks — and even to the occasional accompanying luggage.
El Paseo Jewelers followed on the runway. The fact alone that one could see the jewels in such exquisite detail from the catwalk said everything it needed about making an impact. Sparkling stones in every shape and size glittered against a backdrop of single colors and floral prints and proved that, at times, jewels can indeed make the woman.
Grayse was next, rolling out a sea of monochromatic and color-blocked attire. Athleisure was paired with suiting and glam with sass — always heavy on the bling. A standout look was a pair of high-shine hot pants that sashayed to Beyoncé’s “Put a Ring On It.”
Summer Colony Living was as curated as it gets, starting with soft feminine pastels and silks before diving into an all black-and-white collection. From off-the-shoulder looks to the chicest little black jumpsuit of the night, the collection made the argument that effortless is always better.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
El Paseo Jewelers take over the runway,
PHOTOGRAPHS BY GARY BINDMAN
Grayse El Paseo posed for its traditional lineup after showing its flair for flowing gowns.
Uno De 50 jewels contrasted against simple black tees, slim-fit trousers, and ladylike skirts, showcasing every accessory in a way that was as elegant for day as it was for night.
Mares Menswear took a playful turn with sportswear-inspired tailoring and fun prints and colors amping up everyday looks.Even the suiting was bright and spirited, guaranteed to light up anyone who wears it.
PHOTOGRAPH BY YASIN CHAUDHRY
Johnny Was featured elegant prints in every expression and a few notable pieces of sophisticated yet fashion-forward swimwear. From kimonos to caftans, everything flowed together as naturally as the looks themselves. The overall collection gave the impression of the kind of woman who throws on whatever she has lying around, and still manages to look more pulled together than anyone else in the room.
Tommy Bahama transported us to island life at its most glam. There were tencel gaucho wrap pants, boldly hued florals forboth men and women, and a palm-printed jumpsuit that begged to be the best impulse buy one could make. Every brunch-to-beach piece was chic enough to wear well past vacation.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
Johnny Was
B.B.One proved that desert style can be fashion forward, from 70’s inspired cool-girl looks to a lamé two-piece accessorized with a belt-turned-choker. A standout look was an all-red jumpsuit, but the addition of two little girls, modeling glitter Doc Martens, were the real stars.
Eileen Fisher kept to its minimalistic roots, demonstrating that neutrals and earthtones can be as impactful as bright colors or bold prints. Organic shapes and fabrics floated around the body in the most appealing way, with little-to-no accessories punctuating the looks. This was minimalism in its true essence.
PHOTOGRAPH BY GARY BINDMAN
BB One
As always Vince was impeccable, with layered slip dresses, contrast-stitched denim, slouchy draped trousers, and light pleats. Even the most basic looks looked better, as illustrated by a pair of men’s slim khaki pants, white T-shirt, and buttoned navy shirt worn open.
Closing the night, El Paseo Jewelers drenched the stage in diamonds and jewels, eliciting applause and cheers with almost every look. As this night lived up to its promise of a massive bevy of style, every look from the finale of El Paseo Jewelers promised that sometimes more truly is more.
VIDEO: Watch Porsche Design and The El Paseo Experience from start to finish here. For livestreams of every runway show, go to palmspringslife.com/livestream. Visit fashionweekelpaseo.com for tickets and more information.