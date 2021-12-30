X-Park’s the Spot

The $4.64 million skatepark is located across from La Quinta High School and will feature a concrete pump track that wraps around a pair of water retention basins that will not be high enough to serve as obstacles or hazards.
ILLUSTRATION BY SPOHN RANCH
La Quinta is poised to shred some serious air. The city’s forthcoming X-Park is set to be a gnarly spot — that’s a good thing in skater slang — for extreme sports enthusiasts across the West Coast and beyond.
“It’s world class, definitely the largest park of its kind in the region, and it’s probably going to be the most awesome in all of California,” says La Quinta director of community resources Chris Escobedo. “With X-Park, we can connect the people of La Quinta and, at the same time, bring in major sponsors and events from
the [wheel-sports] industry.”
After years of dialogue between the city and the local skating community, La Quinta tapped Los Angeles-based Spohn Ranch Skateparks, which has created municipal skateparks across the country, to design and construct the $4.64 million park on once-vacant land across from La Quinta High School.
“It’s our largest municipal project ever,” says Spohn Ranch vice president of skatepark development Vince Onel. “It’s going to be a regional destination where skateboarders, bike riders, and different wheel-sport athletes will be traveling to experience this facility.”
Features of the 31,000-square-foot venue include an on-site pro shop, a concrete pump track course for multiple disciplines, and a trio of bowls designed to satisfy all skate levels — including a massive combi-bowl created as an homage to Pipeline Skatepark, the legendary skatepark that operated in the 1970s and ’80s in Upland, California.
“What we’ve created with the concrete pump track is this looping racetrack — with different moguls, bumps, berms, turns — which can be used for all wheels,” Onel says. “This is the largest concrete pump track course in the state, if not the nation.”
Both the X-Park designers and city leaders believe the 1,400-square-foot pro shop, with its indoor/outdoor roll-up doors, will be a nexus for locals and visitors. “The pro shop offers rentals and also a robust retail component,” Escobedo explains, “along with the ability to repair boards and bikes, and it also includes a concessions area.”
X-Park’s two-story pro shop will be more than a place to buy new bearings. Onel says the second story is “essentially a spectator viewing deck where people can watch and hang out. It’ll be a great feature when X-Park inevitably hosts competitions.”
Drop In
Find plenty of concrete to stick those landings at the Coachella Valley’s other skateparks.
Palm Springs Skatepark
There is 30,000 square feet of skating terrain, highlighted by nude, street, and combi-bowls along with hips, ramps, pyramids, and stairs. 405 S. Pavilion Way, Palm Springs
Desert Hot Springs Skatepark
Zip across railing, stairs, and in a pair of massive concrete flow bowls at this chill 10,000-square-foot park.
11777 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs
Ocotillo Skatepark
This area part of the Ocotillo Park includes features such as a hubba, quarterpipe, kicker ramp, rails, and manual pads. 33300 Moreno Road, Cathedral City
Civic Center Skateboard Park
Find a large center bowl along with ramps, rails, and boxes. Helmets and pads are required, as is purchase of a $5 annual skatepark pass. 43900 San Pablo Ave., Palm Desert
