X-Park’s the Spot

La Quinta is poised to shred some serious air. The city’s forthcoming X-Park is set to be a gnarly spot — that’s a good thing in skater slang — for extreme sports enthusiasts across the West Coast and beyond.

“It’s world class, definitely the largest park of its kind in the region, and it’s probably going to be the most awesome in all of California,” says La Quinta director of community resources Chris Escobedo. “With X-Park, we can connect the people of La Quinta and, at the same time, bring in major sponsors and events from

the [wheel-sports] industry.”