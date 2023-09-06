Sky Watch: See Three Bright Stars Overhead

Around 8 p.m. throughout the month of September, Coachella Valley residents and visitors can view a great set of stars directly overhead. The Summer Triangle should stand out nicely on a clear night with Altair to the south, Deneb to the northeast, and Vega to the northwest. Each is the brightest star in its respective constellation: Aquila, Cygnus, and Lyra.

The hazy band of the Milky Way stretches through the Summer Triangle from the southwest, so even if the faint glow of our home galaxy is not apparent, the Summer Triangle can still help you get your bearings on a galactic scale.