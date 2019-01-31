The unique poolside desert weekender Splash House returns to Palm Springs this summer for its seventh season, June 7-9 and Aug. 9-11. The event continues at the desert resorts of the Renaissance, Riviera, and Saguaro Palm Springs.

Splash House offers a distinctive blend of diverse electronic music programming, scenic desert landscapes, and a devout community of music and fashion-minded fans. The result is an experience that flows from peak afternoon dance parties, to house and disco poolside sunsets, into warm desert nights amongst the planes at the Palm Springs Air Museum. Together these settings, and the unique comfort of a festival steps away from your own hotel room, have made Splash House one of the West Coast’s most celebrated boutique experiences.

Splash House has built its reputation on delivering a mix of of-the-moment musical programming and acts on the cusp of global stardom. Offering a range of live acts and DJs, the event has showcased artists before they break like RÜFÜS DU SOL, Kaytranada, Gorgon City, Louis The Child, Flume, Thomas Jack, and Kygo while bringing some of the scene’s most progressive titans into intimate settings like The Black Madonna, Claude VonStroke, Zhu’s Blacklizt project, Justin Martin, ODESZA, Bonobo,and more.

Outside of its musical programming, Splash House has set itself apart with industry-leading production set amongst its intimate venues. Between the billowing shades and breeze-block of the Renaissance, the midcentury butterfly home of Saguaro, the pool-front oasis of Riviera, and the wings and industrial fans of the Air Museum, each space is carefully crafted to highlight the culture and history of Palm Springs.

Advanced Sale opens at noon Feb. 6 (PT). Guests must be 21 and older. Early-bird tickets start at $120 each; After Hours tickets start at $40. Hotel packages are available at all host hotels starting at $275 per person.

For more information, visit splashhouse.com.