Things to Do This Week, June 6-13

NEKO CASE: JUNE 7

Bold, ethereal vocals anchor singer-songwriter Neko Case’s sway-inducing indie sound. Hold your lighter up and cultivate “That Teenage Feeling” at Pappy & Harriet’s.

LGBTQ+ Comedy Show: June 7

Celebrate Pride month with some laughs at “Kings, Queens, and In-betweens" featuring Leah Mansfield and guest LGBTQ+ comedians at AMP Sports Lounge in Cathedral City.

Palm Springs Power Baseball: June 7, 8, 10-11



The boys of summer are back for a full slate of baseball under the lights. This week's opponents include East LA Dodgers, Arroyo Seco Sentinels, Inland Valley Bucs, and Orange County Pirates. All games are played at Palm Springs Stadium.

Jerome Elliot’s “Cocktails and Classics”: JUNE 9

Cabaret performer Jerome Elliot has hit stages across the country as a singer and storyteller. Elliot, who will be accompanied by pianist Chip Prince, has received a combined 10 Desert Theatre League awards in directing, acting, musical theatre, and cabaret performance.