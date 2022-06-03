Things to Do This Week, June 6-13

Splash House returns with the first of three planned weekend concerts in Palm Springs this summer at three hotels.
PHOTOGRAPH BY BLAKE DARYAIE
NEKO CASE: JUNE 7
Bold, ethereal vocals anchor singer-songwriter Neko Case’s sway-inducing indie sound. Hold your lighter up and cultivate “That Teenage Feeling” at Pappy & Harriet’s.
LGBTQ+ Comedy Show: June 7
Celebrate Pride month with some laughs at “Kings, Queens, and In-betweens" featuring Leah Mansfield and guest LGBTQ+ comedians at AMP Sports Lounge in Cathedral City.
Palm Springs Power Baseball: June 7, 8, 10-11
The boys of summer are back for a full slate of baseball under the lights. This week's opponents include East LA Dodgers, Arroyo Seco Sentinels, Inland Valley Bucs, and Orange County Pirates. All games are played at Palm Springs Stadium.
Jerome Elliot’s “Cocktails and Classics”: JUNE 9
Cabaret performer Jerome Elliot has hit stages across the country as a singer and storyteller. Elliot, who will be accompanied by pianist Chip Prince, has received a combined 10 Desert Theatre League awards in directing, acting, musical theatre, and cabaret performance.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY 29 PALMS HISTORICAL SOCIETY
Yani Galvan leads a talk on how to grow native plants.
Practical Uses of California Native Plants: JUNE 10
Yani Galvan guides you on how to cultivate native plants in your garden at the 29 Palms Historical Society. She was the first recipient of the Minerva Hoyt Internship, which has allowed her to devote a full semester of work studying the ecology of various species in Joshua Tree National Park. Now, she is pursuing a career in plant ecology at UC Riverside.
PETER MAC AS JUDY GARLAND: JUNE 10
Celebrate icon Judy Garland’s 100th birthday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa with tickets to see this award-winning drag tribute artist.
Caliente Comedy Presents Lus Pazos: JUNE 10
You might have seen her on HBO’s The Garcias or on the HBO Max Comedy Special. She was also a finalist on Stand Up NBC in 2018, and now performs regularly at The Comedy Store, Improv, and Laugh Factory in LA.
SPLASH HOUSE: JUNE 10–12
Three Palm Springs hotels host this summer music festival, where DJs spin poolside. Splash House passes include shuttle rides between venues, and after-parties happen at Palm Springs Air Museum. The Splash House lineup includes Diplo, Channel Tres (DJ Set), Dombresky b2b Noizu, Hannah Wants, Hayden James (DJ Set), Walker & Royce, Yung Bae, Manila Killa b2b Chet Porter, Kito, and more as shown below, along with After Hours sets from Duke Dumont and Yotto. Splash House will be back in August for a pair of weekends, Aug. 12-14 and 19-21.
Elvis in Idyllwild: June 11
Featuring actors Michael Dante from the Coachella Valley and Christopher Riordan, the pair will share memories of making the film, Kid Galahad, with the King, which was filmed in Idyllwild in the early 1960s. See the film and participate in a Q&A afterward with the duo. The event includes dinner.
ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA EXPERIENCE: JUNE 11
This tribute performance at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa fêtes the band that picked up where The Beatles left off with hits such as “Mr. Blue Sky” and “Evil Woman.”
DANIEL ROSSEN: JUNE 11
Best known as the guitarist and co-lead vocalist of Grizzly Bear, multi-instrumentalist Daniel Rossen brings his solo act to Pappy & Harriet’s following the April 2022 release of You Belong There.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY SPOTLIGHT 29 CASINO
Wayne Brady
WAYNE BRADY: JUNE 11
You know him and love him on Whose Line Is It Anyway? and game shows including Let’s Make a Deal. Now see the multitalent at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
COEN BROS. CELEBRATED: JUNE 11
Palm Springs Rewinds is a summer-long film retrospective featuring the must-see films of three acclaimed contemporary directors at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. This weekend is the Coen Brothers (Joel and Ethan), who directed Fargo. The film received seven Oscar nominations and won two: Frances McDormand for Best Actress and Best Original Screenplay.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS YOUNG PlAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL
Actor Lou DiMaggio reacts during a rehearsal for The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival.
The Palm Springs Young Playwrights Festival: June 12
Four staged readings of selected winning plays will be performed by seasoned professional actors at The Palm Springs Cultural Center. The four plays include Main Character, Brotherly Love, Trapped, and Gotcha. Trapped is written by Palm Springs High School student Cal Vaughan. Admission is free but requires an RSVP.
Author Annabelle Gurwitch: June 13
The Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Writers Series presents a series of talks by eminent authors throughout the year. This event is free. Gurwitch is an actress, activist, humorist and author of five books, including the New York Times bestseller and Thurber Prize finalist, I See You Made an Effort. The first 200 attendees will receive a free copy of Gurwitch’s new book, You’re Leaving When?