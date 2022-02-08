Spring Break Is Better in the Center of the Coachella Valley

Finding the perfect spot for spring break isn’t always easy: Maybe one member of the family loves climbing to the top of a mountain in the morning, another craves a clubhouse lunch after the 18th green and others want to spend sunrise to sunset playing in the pool. In Palm Desert, though, you and your family can have it all. The city’s mile-long list of activities — combined with an ideal central location in the Coachella Valley — makes Palm Desert the place to let your spring break adventures bloom.