Spring Break Is Better in the Center of the Coachella Valley

Finding the perfect spot for spring break isn’t always easy: Maybe one member of the family loves climbing to the top of a mountain in the morning, another craves a clubhouse lunch after the 18th green and others want to spend sunrise to sunset playing in the pool. In Palm Desert, though, you and your family can have it all. The city’s mile-long list of activities — combined with an ideal central location in the Coachella Valley — makes Palm Desert the place to let your spring break adventures bloom.
Stroll to your day’s activities or spend a bit of time on the highway. No matter what you’re looking to do, a week in Palm Desert puts you right where you need to be.
Within the City Limits: Whether your kids want to make a 10-foot splash at the Palm Desert Aquatic Center or feed a 10-foot giraffe at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, you won’t have to go far to give your little ones a big sense of adventure. And for adults, the city has you covered with retail therapy days along El Paseo, evenings out on the city’s casual dining scene and a full calendar of fun at McCallum Theatre.
Within a 15-Minute Drive: Take a two-and-a-half-mile journey into the sky on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, or do the work yourself and climb the rugged trails in the San Jacinto Mountains. And if your idea of adventure is finding the green in the desert, book a tee time at more than 100 golf courses suited for every skill level.
Make your spring break a week to remember. From high-end luxury to extended-stay simplicity, find the right place to stay in Palm Desert and find your happy pace.