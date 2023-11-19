Steve Bouwman of Studio Veren Transforms Rancho Mirage Home

Some fall in love with the boy or girl next door. For others, it’s the house next door. Which isn’t even for sale.

Steve Bouwman, principal of design-build firm Studio Veren (formerly redüHOME), and his partner Mike Silvaggi rented an Airbnb in 2019 to test drive the desert for a year before uprooting from Chicago. By the time Bouwman had designed, built, and sold a luxuriously minimalist new home in the Movie Colony, the couple was keen to relocate to the valley and he was ready to dive into his second local project: their own home.

“So, what’s going on with this house?” Bowman prodded his agent every week or so about a vacant, one-owner throwback at Tamarisk Country Club. He was drawn to its wafer-thin rooflines and its alignment with the view. The pair had made an offer on the neighboring home that didn’t come to fruition, and Bouwman couldn’t shake this one from his mind. “This is a good house,” he assured Silvaggi. Even when they got inside and toured its awkward, circa-1959 layout, riddled with dated everything. Even when theirs was one of eight offers received during the first four hours after the home finally hit the market. All cash, all above ask.