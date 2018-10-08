Steve Cenicola

CEO and General Manager, The Vintage Club

After 35 years in the hospitality business, Steve Cenicola understands what it takes to create an exceptional lifestyle at The Vintage Club.

It begins, he says, “when we create community, we ensure each member is immersed in The Vintage lifestyle immediately.” “Our members are drawn to our Club for its security and privacy, great food and beverage, world-class tennis, great location and, of course, an amazing golf experience.”

Cenicola also manages the Club’s 300-plus employees. He gets what they go through, because he’s been there: Cenicola started as a dishwasher in New York, working his way up to management over a 20-year career with Marriott, and landed in the Coachella Valley two decades ago. “Marriott instilled the fact that employees are important to the success of a company,” he says. “The Vintage Club is known for its people — not only the members, but also the staff. Each one of them is extremely important to our success. And the Coachella Valley is a wonderful place for people to enhance their livelihoods and to grow and develop whether they are beginning or nearing the end of their career.”

Cenicola and his family also take advantage of the local lifestyle: His wife is a triathlete and his two sons play water polo. “We can be outdoors year-round,” he says, “and we enjoy living here in the Coachella Valley.”

VIDEO: Steve Cenicola says the success of the The Vintage Club is its people.