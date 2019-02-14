Surfboard showers with integrated copper plumbing bring a beach vibe poolside. The most quintessentially California outdoor shower we’ve ever seen was conceived regionally in Manhattan Beach. And that’s where it continues to be hand-shaped, hand-painted, and hand-shipped to customers across the globe who appreciate the carefree coastal culture made famous by The Beach Boys.

Hansni Thadhani founded Strand Boards and designed her trademark longboard shower as a playful water feature for her three young children. She was her own first customer and opted to ride the more challenging wave of handcrafting each one, which allows for customization.

Choose a handheld sprayer or showerhead, tweak the color combination, then add a family name, home city, or business logo (like Florida’s Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach and Margaritaville Hotel in Hollywood Beach have done). In addition to 8-foot outdoor showers, Strand Boards also produces surfboard chandeliers and coffee tables that double as extra seating. This wet and wild surfin’ safari kicks off wherever you hook it up to the hose.

For information, visit strandboards.com.