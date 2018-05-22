Street Food Cinema Marks Desert Debut for Memorial Day Weekend

There were drive-in movies.

And now with the help of a pool, we have dive-in movies.

Are you ready for sit-down outdoor movies? Or Field of Movies? There is a tagline definitely waiting to be created.

Coachella Valley families can experience watching a film outdoors on a big screen at La Quinta Park as part of Street Food Cinema, which makes its desert debut Saturday (May 26) to headline the Memorial Day activities for the long weekend. The event runs 5:30–10 p.m.

Festival-goers are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, and chairs, to lay on the park grounds and watch the film, The Sandlot, a coming of age comedic cult film starting at 8:30 p.m. Street Food Cinema will celebrate the movie’s 25 year anniversary. The film starts at 8:30 p.m.

• Looking for more to do around town over the holiday weekend? Check our calendar listings.

“Street Food Cinema combines the best outdoor movies, food trucks and live music, as well as comedian MCs, audience games, and special guests,” says Heather Hope-Allison, co-founder of Street Food Cinema.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food trucks offering a taste for every palate. If you want a turkey burger, a veggie or vegan burger, or a good old-fashioned beef burger, you’ll want to check out Baby’s Bad@$$ Burgers and their bubblegum pink truck. Baby’s was featured on Season 4 of Shark Tank.

The Meat the Greek food truck will offer, among other things, pita wraps, lamb gyros, and a traditional Greek salad. The Shrimp and Taco Stop will satisfy your Mexican food craving with shrimp ceviche tostadas and wild caught fish burritos. The SoCal Caribbean truck serves gourmet halal food, including a jerk chicken salad, a Vegan Island burrito, and a beef or lamb curry plate. Scooter’s Real Italian Ice will be on hand to cool you down with refreshing Italian ice or gelati.

The Flusters, voted “Best Local Band” twice in three years by CV Independent, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Their indie music style can best be summed up as “modern pop with a throwback feel, which they describe as ‘dream surf,’ owing to the vintage guitar tones, washy elements, and their inclination towards the gentle vocal delivery of romantic ballads,” according to Buzzbands LA.

Hope-Allison adds, “We are excited to bring Street Food Cinema to the Coachella Valley for the first time in partnership with the City of La Quinta.” And we are thrilled to welcome them!

Street Food Cinema, May 26 at La Quinta Park, 78468 Westward Ho Drive, La Quinta, wl.seetickets.us/event/The-Sandlot-25th-Anniversary/361463?afflky=StreetFoodCinemaLaQuinta&sp=8RG6SS&_ga=2.81667540.210071649.1526951155-938996415.1526951155