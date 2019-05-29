Take It On the Run

Leather Garment Duffle
$299
The Florence, Italy–based brand Cenzo specializes in artisan leather bags adorned with distinctive brass hardware. Each piece is handmade, and no two are the same. This masterpiece lays flat like a garment bag, so you can keep your finery wrinkle-free, and then with a few zips transforms into a classic duffle to accommodate the rest of your stuff. Once in duffle mode, three zippered interior pockets provide extra storage for phone chargers and other easily misplaced gadgets. Looking for a customized design? You can get this product monogrammed.
Tumi V3 Carry-On
$675
Durability is the name of the game at Tumi. The luggage brand’s V3 Travel Collection boasts expandable packing cases with super-tough polycarbonate-alloy shells — that translates to being lightweight and virtually indestructible. This stylish Congo print channels a midcentury resort aesthetic with abstract palm fronds in tones of navy, black, and white. A four-wheel system makes the international-size carry-on easy to maneuver, and the case features four pockets, tie-down straps, a retractable handle, and an integrated TSA lock.
Desert Southwest
by WildSam,
$18
Fancy some inspiration for your travels? This illustrated handbook highlights desert destinations across the Southwest — from the free-spirited artist community of nearby Slab City to the monolithic natural rockscape of Moab, Utah.
Bali Blosssom
Weekender
$178
Trina Turk designed this chic weekender bag with a jet-set lifestyle in mind. It’s ideal for an overnight jaunt to wine country or the coast. The top zipper opens up to reveal a pop of the brand’s signature peek-a-boo pink, and a removable cross-body strap makes transport easy.
Aloe + Rose Water Facial Mist
$14
A long day in a plane or car wreaks havoc on the skin. This spritzer, handcrafted in Palm Springs with organic aloe-leaf juice and rose water, provides the perfect complexion pick-me-up. Its starring ingredients are also known to enhance your mood and relieve headaches.
The Carry On Cocktail Kit,
$24
This TSA-compliant drink kit made by W&P contains everything you need to mix up margaritas, including a recipe card, craft syrup, rimming salt, a travel-size bar spoon and jigger, and a linen coaster — just add your own spirits.
Soukie Love Tote,
$475
The Love Tote is co-crafted in Morocco and California with remnants of traditional Moroccan wedding blankets. It’s lined in blue cotton, trimmed in leather, and has a
magnetic top closure.
Hydrapak Stash
Water Bottle,
$25
Whether you’re hitting the mountain trails in search of a campsite or loading up the car for a raucous weekend road trip, it’s important to minimize your gear. This soft, BPA-free water bottle holds a liter of liquid and collapses into a pocket-size disk when empty.
