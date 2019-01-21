The countdown is on to the biggest day of the year in sports, and Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa will be the place to watch the Big Game Feb. 3 between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.
Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo will be the special guest of the day, appearing 30 minutes before the game starts and available to meet fans and sign autographs.
A California native, Ferragamo made his mark in the NFL for the Rams (1977-1980, 1982-1984) as well as the Buffalo Bills (1985) and the Green Bay Packers (1985-1986). He started for the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, making him the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in the same season as his first career start.
Ferragamo will join fans and guests at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa to watch all this season’s Big Game action between the Rams and the Patriots viewable on the giant 40-foot screen in the resort’s premier theater, The Show, as well as in 360 Sports, the all-new ultra-modern sports bar and restaurant with 1,200-square-feet of state-of-the-art big screens surrounding guests in all the live sports action.
The 360 Sports bar opens at 10 a.m. on Super Bowl Sunday to patrons 21 years and older.
The free Game Day Viewing Party is open to the public. Doors to The Show will open at 2:30 p.m. with a Game Day gift for the first 250 guests to arrive. Limited seating is available on a first come, first-seated basis in the orchestra, loge and mezzanine sections to watch on the super-sized theater-style screen.
In 360 Sports, the wrap-around digital displays offer larger-than-life action with additional screens suspended over the bar and around the spacious lounge area. 360 Sports is open from 10 a.m. to guests 21 years of age or older, while The Show is open to guests of all ages.
“We’re looking forward to being the Coachella Valley’s hub of all the excitement on Sunday, February 3,” says Kato Moy, Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa senior vice president and general manager. “We offer the most expansive viewing opportunities for fans and an electrifying atmosphere for our guests, no matter what team they’ll be supporting.”
The Show will be open to all ages starting at 2:30 p.m.
“The Show is the most comfortable and deluxe theater in the region, if not all of Southern California, and the usual concert atmosphere will happily give way to football frenzy on sports’ most anticipated day of the year,” Moy adds. “Our all-new 360 Sports bar and restaurant is an incredible venue for people to enjoy while watching the game.”
Watch Super Bowl 53 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa, 32250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. Kick-off is 3:30 p.m. (PT). Maroon 5 is the halftime entertainment; hotwatercasino.com.