The countdown is on to the biggest day of the year in sports, and Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa will be the place to watch the Big Game Feb. 3 between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots.

Former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo will be the special guest of the day, appearing 30 minutes before the game starts and available to meet fans and sign autographs.

A California native, Ferragamo made his mark in the NFL for the Rams (1977-1980, 1982-1984) as well as the Buffalo Bills (1985) and the Green Bay Packers (1985-1986). He started for the Rams in Super Bowl XIV, making him the first quarterback to start a Super Bowl in the same season as his first career start.