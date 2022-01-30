Where to Watch Super Bowl 56

View the Super Bowl at one of the three Agua Caliente Casinos where the 360 Sports Lounges offer front-row seats.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINOS
When Super Bowl 56 kicks off on Feb. 13, you don’t have to sit home to watch the big game. There are plenty of venues offering game-day special menus and activities for you and your friends to cheer on your favorite team.
If you do want to enjoy the comforts of home, many venues are offering their food and drink specials for take-out. We will continue to update this list, so check back frequently.
Aqua Caliente Casinos – Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs
Make your reservations at the 360 Sports Bar inside Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City for their Big Game Viewing Party. Tickets include priority seating for viewing the game, a $25 Agua Caliente Casinos gift card, $50 of free casino play, giveaways like a commemorative “360 sports” T-shirt, rally towels, and pom poms.
Morongo Casino Resort & Spa
You must be 18 and over to attend the casino’s Big Game Blitz. Admission includes stadium food, one soda, and two drinks (beer or wine) if guests are 21+, a souvenir photo, a raffle ticket, and a swag bag.
Spotlight 29 Casino
You will be surrounded by televisions to ensure you won’t miss a second of Super Bowl 56. Enjoy-deals on craft beers ($2) and chavelas ($5), and delicious food in an amazing atmosphere.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY ARRIVE PALM SPRINGS
Take a seat poolside at Arrive Palm Springs to watch the game.
Poolside at Arrive Palm Springs
Have a fun day at Arrive’s outdoor TV event. Enjoy the heated pool, a special barbecue menu including burgers and chili dogs, and boozy pops, frosty cocktails, and cold beer. They also have ping pong, bocce ball, and fire pits. Reserve a lounge chair or your own private cabana so you and your friends don’t miss a single play.
Augustine Casino
Café 54 offers the Big Game Party Package for dine-in or carryout. Enjoy favorites from the comfort of your couch while you cheer on your favorite team.
Acqua California Bistro
Kick back and relax with your friends at the Rancho Mirage restaurant’s River Room for the big game featuring expansive seating and multiple large screen TVs. The party starts at 2:30 p.m. Feast on your fave tailgate favorites, including sliders, pizzas, salads, mini corndogs, wings, chilly and an assortment of desserts. Beverages will be available from Acqua’s bar. Call 760-862-9800 to make your reservation. Cost is $29.99 per person. Currently they don’t take reservations on OpenTable for this event.
Super Bowl Watch Party
Part of the Stonewall Golfer’s Super Bowl Weekend, first participate in the golf tournament on Feb. 12 at the Mission Hills Country Club Private Palmer Course, 12110 Turnberry Drive, in Rancho Mirage. Cost is $250 per team and includes food and awards, plus a cash bar to follow. Then enjoy the Super Bowl on Feb,. 13 at the same location. Pizza, snacks, and drinks will be provided. RSVP so the guards have your name at the entry gate. Wear your favorite team’s shirt or team colors, and enjoy the game.
