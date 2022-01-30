Where to Watch Super Bowl 56

When Super Bowl 56 kicks off on Feb. 13, you don’t have to sit home to watch the big game. There are plenty of venues offering game-day special menus and activities for you and your friends to cheer on your favorite team.

If you do want to enjoy the comforts of home, many venues are offering their food and drink specials for take-out. We will continue to update this list, so check back frequently.

Aqua Caliente Casinos – Rancho Mirage, Cathedral City, Palm Springs

Make your reservations at the 360 Sports Bar inside Agua Caliente Casinos in Rancho Mirage, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City for their Big Game Viewing Party. Tickets include priority seating for viewing the game, a $25 Agua Caliente Casinos gift card, $50 of free casino play, giveaways like a commemorative “360 sports” T-shirt, rally towels, and pom poms.

Morongo Casino Resort & Spa

You must be 18 and over to attend the casino’s Big Game Blitz. Admission includes stadium food, one soda, and two drinks (beer or wine) if guests are 21+, a souvenir photo, a raffle ticket, and a swag bag.

Spotlight 29 Casino

You will be surrounded by televisions to ensure you won’t miss a second of Super Bowl 56. Enjoy-deals on craft beers ($2) and chavelas ($5), and delicious food in an amazing atmosphere.