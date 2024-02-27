Tennis Legend Alice Marble’s Escape to Palm Springs

Tennis legend Alice Marble’s path to greatness epitomized the American dream. Born in 1913 to a blue-collar family in Northern California, Marble fell in love, first, with baseball. “We were poor, so naturally we picked a hobby that was cheap,” she explained in her first autobiography, The Road to Wimbledon.

During Marble’s freshman year of high school, she received her first tennis racket, a Bancroft. A gift from her older brother, it came with instructions to “stop being a tomboy,” suggesting tennis was somehow more feminine than America’s pastime. Marble learned to play on public courts in San Francisco, and by 1934, under the tutelage of famed coach Eleanor “Teach” Tennant, she had become one of the top 10 women’s tennis players in the world.

That year, Marble collapsed on the tennis court in Paris, France. She was subsequently sent to a sanitarium in Monrovia, California, and advised to never pick up a racket again.

The active, jovial tennis star found herself on bed rest, eating a diet of bacon, liver, butter, cream, and eggs. Eight and a half months into a stay with no defined duration, a sedentary and depressed Marble escaped the property with the help of Teach. The two grabbed what few items Marble had, threw a coat over Marble’s pajamas, and ran from the property, absconding to The Racquet Club in Palm Springs.

“Teach and I had an apartment over the drugstore. I was in bed by 9 o’clock. It was a very quiet life. Occasional movie. That was a big deal,” Marble noted in a 1987 interview for Prickly Pears, a video series documenting Coachella Valley history through the eyes of locals.