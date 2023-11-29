The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs Lives Up to Its Name

We all know you can’t judge a book by its cover, but can you judge a bookstore by its name?

Co-owners Paul Carr and Sarah Lacey opened The Best Bookstore in Palm Springs in 2022 with the help of Sarah’s daughters, now age 10 and 12. And while it may be the only bookstore in Palm Springs, it is also truly one of the best bookstores I’ve ever visited.

When you enter the shop, a recommended books table takes center stage. You might find yourself reading the playful recommendation notes (many of them written by Lacey) the same way you’d flip through the first few pages of a good book: slowly and with a smile building on your face.

The store carries a wide selection of genres including fiction and nonfiction, poetry, manga, kids books, local travel, and an entire cart devoted to Stephen King novels. They often host author events in store, the staff is friendly and knowledgeable, and there are cozy chairs in the center in case you want to sit and stay for a while. It’s the type of place where you will.