Talent Pool

Did you ever think when you started that the event would last this long?

I was 30 myself when it all started. It's pretty amazing. I attribute that to an innovative approach to the event. We are trying to lead the curve of where events go. What they means is the messaging. The Dinah has evolved a lot over the years. But it seems to always remain relevant.

What is your recipe for the success?

Heart and soul and a little elbow grease.

What difficulties have you faced when starting The Dinah, and how did you overcome them?

There've been many difficulties, from Palm Springs being an incredibly conservative town and not necessarily being open to this type of niche market, 30 years ago, to trying to produce an event in a pandemic, and what's in between. However, I think my greatest challenge was when grunge was fashionable. Because no one seemed to get it right, stylistically the event suffered a bit.