It’s hard to drive through Old Town Yucca Valley without taking note of Kime Buzzelli’s colorful vintage clothing shop The End. In fact, if you know anything about Yucca Valley, The End is likely the first place you’ll recommend to visitors. Known for its vast, eclectic selection and funky, wearable pieces, the store has developed something of a cult following — in the desert and beyond.

Buzzelli was working in L.A. as a costume designer for television when she and her husband decided to move to the High Desert. She renovated the shop over two years during breaks from her small-screen production schedule and opened in 2012. “I had a store in Echo Park, so I knew it was hard work,” Buzzelli explains. “But I also knew that having a store connects you to the community and the people.” With fellow artist Elena Stonaker, she painted the now-famous mural that ensconces the shop, and The End blossomed into the local hub it is today.