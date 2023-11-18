The Future of Indian Canyons Golf Resort

At least two things stand out about the newly promoted general manager of Indian Canyons Golf Resort.

First, Jason Brewer is among the more experienced hands-on golf course officials in the Coachella Valley, maybe all of Southern California. Second, he has never played a complete round on either the North or South Course. That is surprising because both are among the more desirable courses in what many consider the premier golf destination of Southern California — Palm Springs and its surrounding communities. When the rest of the country gets snowed in, drenched, or blown away with severe winds, play often continues in the Coachella Valley.

Brewer, who took the top job last spring, has been at Indian Canyons Golf Resort since 2011, when he began caring for the two courses as superintendent. As director of golf, he replaced Phil Woodrum, who had replaced a retiring Todd Connelly. Now Brewer is in charge of the entire complex — and brings a style he hopes will carry the course, its image, and its bottom line full speed ahead.

“I’m not a heavy office guy,” Brewer says. “My job is to be out there, with our team empowering and supporting them as well as keeping in touch with our golfers to ensure they have an incredible experience.”