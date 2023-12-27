The Hollywood History of the Desert Classic Golf Tournament

It is impossible to write about the formative days of the professional golf tournament that takes place in the desert each January without mentioning “the good old days.”

John Foster, who was head of Desert Charities for years and a top tournament official from 1978 to 2020, remembers those tournament days as a “weeklong festival” playing to a “proud and involved community.”

To most longtime fans of the tournament, and especially those who have been around the desert for several decades, the January PGA Tour event will always be known as the Bob Hope Desert Classic. Or the Bob Hope Chrysler Classic. Or simply “The Hope.”

Now, it is officially titled The American Express — a transition the tour said had to be made to ensure the continued existence of the tournament in the Palm Springs area. The tour took over, corporate America moved in — as it has in almost all facets of sports — and the local show, supported mostly by local money, needed to go the way of parades down main street and Girl Scout bake sales.