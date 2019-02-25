“Our focus is to get people to understand the beauty of cannabis,” says Paul Cotterell, general manager of El Paseo’s newest attraction, The Leaf.

However, The Leaf is more than another name on the growing list of pot shops sprouting throughout the Coachella Valley. It . Devoid of hippie-trippy decor, The Leaf looks more like something you’d see in a sci-fi movie where marijuana shops are integral to the community, its edifice a cross between an Egyptian temple and alien craft. Which may be the point, as Cotterell reminds guests that cannabis is as important today as it was thousands of years ago.

The Leaf will “Kick some energy into El Paseo,” Cotterell says. “We will add more to the community.”