The Ultimate Guide to Modernism Week 2024

Do the hustle.

It’ll be a disco inferno when Modernism Week officially starts strutting its stuff Feb. 15 with a 1970s-themed Opening Night extravaganza. “We’ve moved to the Palm Springs Air Museum, so we can have a bigger dance floor,” Modernism Week CEO Lisa Vossler Smith reveals. “We’re hoping that a thousand of our closest friends will join us for opening-night fever.”

Think pink.

A social media darling that would fit right in at Barbieland is among the well-known properties that will open its doors to the public for Modernism Week tours and events. “Famously known as the #ThatPinkDoor house in Palm Springs, it’s common name is Villa Sierra,” Vossler Smith says. “It will be open for two days of tours as well as an evening cocktail party.”

Shop til you drop.

The Palm Springs Convention Center will transform into the ultimate shopping destination Feb. 16–19 for the Palm Springs Modernism Show. More than 130 exhibitors from across the globe will showcase vintage furnishings, décor, fashions, and other fabulous collectibles. Book a ticket for the Modernism Show’s preview party Feb. 16 to rub elbows with design connoisseurs and see what’s on offer before anyone else.