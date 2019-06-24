Thermal Club Delivers Ultimate Experience for Motorsports Enthusiasts

The Thermal Club is the ultimate destination for the distinguished motorsports enthusiast. Within the walls of its 344-acre property lies an all-inclusive private resort community complete with 5.1 miles of track, a central motorsports village with a clubhouse,gourmet restaurant, service garage and more, as well as luxury villas to provide the ultimatetrackside living experience.
VIDEO: The Thermal Club presents their short film, Private Pavement, to offer a glimpse into the member experience. The film follows two club members during a weekend stay at Thermal.
Get an inside look at what it’s like to be a member at Thermal Club from enjoying your trackside home with a spacious garage, to the member clubhouse with gourmet cuisine, to the world-class race track designed by prolific designer Alan Wilson visible right from your balcony.
The film also features some incredible cars including a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMGGT R, Aston Martin One-77, Aston Martin Vulcan, Lamborghini Urus and many more.Thermal Club’s villas offer unmatched luxury whether Members choose to use them as a weekend vacation getaway or permanent home. A selection of curated floor plans are available or, members may hire their own designer to create a custom villa.
All villas include an oversizedgarage to store their valued car collection, with space for up to 20 vehicles. Villas are available on and off-track, with the trackside properties overlooking the two-story sound barrier to provide members a picturesque view of the raceway. All homes come fully furnished and the Club’s residential staff can stock the kitchen and prepare living spaces before members arrive.
The 5.1 miles of track at the Thermal Club.
Located adjacent to the Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport, the Club provides quick access via private jet or helicopter from Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Phoenix and San Diego areas.
The expansive Motorsports Village in the center of the property houses Thermal Club’s main social center. Here, Members may relax at the clubhouse and enjoy gourmet dining trackside. The four-story main tower offers panoramic views of the entire facility, including the race track and surrounding Santa Rosa mountains.
Additionally, the Motorsports Village has a full-service tuning garage where member vehicles are serviced and tuned for track use. Amenities include an on-site fueling facility and storage garage for immediate trackside access.
As Thermal Club’s greatest attraction, the track offers 5.1 miles of pristine pavement with three distinct circuits designed by Alan Wilson. All three circuits have their own covered pit lane, unique track features, and the ability to change between more than 20 different configurations.
The club’s racing instructors are available to coach members before and after their track session using lap data and footage captured in real time. Additional on-site motorsports activities including a karting track for adults and kids, autocross tracks, as well as wet and dry skid pads.
Thermal’s vision is to provide the ideal racing environment in a country club setting for the performance and luxury-minded car enthusiast, where motorsports aren’t just a passion but a year-round way of life.
