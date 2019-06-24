Thermal Club Delivers Ultimate Experience for Motorsports Enthusiasts

Get an inside look at what it’s like to be a member at Thermal Club from enjoying your trackside home with a spacious garage, to the member clubhouse with gourmet cuisine, to the world-class race track designed by prolific designer Alan Wilson visible right from your balcony.

The film also features some incredible cars including a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Mercedes-AMGGT R, Aston Martin One-77, Aston Martin Vulcan, Lamborghini Urus and many more.Thermal Club’s villas offer unmatched luxury whether Members choose to use them as a weekend vacation getaway or permanent home. A selection of curated floor plans are available or, members may hire their own designer to create a custom villa.

All villas include an oversizedgarage to store their valued car collection, with space for up to 20 vehicles. Villas are available on and off-track, with the trackside properties overlooking the two-story sound barrier to provide members a picturesque view of the raceway. All homes come fully furnished and the Club’s residential staff can stock the kitchen and prepare living spaces before members arrive.