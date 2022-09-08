Things to Do in Rancho Mirage

Rancho Mirage Observatory

71100 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage

760-341-7323

ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory

What does the constellation Orion look like? Does Mars really appear red? Find out at the Rancho Mirage Observatory. Free to the public, the observatory features a research-grade CDK 700 telescope capable of penetrating into deep space and distant galaxies, a rotating dome that opens to the night skies, and an outdoor observation deck where visitors can set up their own telescopes. Sign up for a stargazing party or a book a tour.

Rancho Mirage Community Park

71560 San Jacinto Drive Rancho Mirage

rancho mirageca.gov

Mountain vistas and palm trees set a scenic backdrop for picnics, playtime, and events at this pet-friendly park in the heart of town. Facilities include four lighted tennis courts, two basket- ball courts, two handball courts, and a playground.The park is also home to the city amphitheater.

Desert Island Golf Club

71777 Frank Sinatra Drive Rancho Mirage

760-328-2111

di71.com

In June 2022, the private Desert Island Golf Club, established in 1971 with a gently sloped 6,716-yard course designed by Desmond Muirhead, swung open its doors to the public. Now, you can experience the greenery and enjoy club perks, which include two full bars on the course.