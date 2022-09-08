Things to Do in Rancho Mirage

The Rancho Mirage Observatory opened in 2018.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DANIELA STALLINGER
Rancho Mirage Observatory
71100 Highway 111, Rancho Mirage
760-341-7323
ranchomiragelibrary.org/observatory
What does the constellation Orion look like? Does Mars really appear red? Find out at the Rancho Mirage Observatory. Free to the public, the observatory features a research-grade CDK 700 telescope capable of penetrating into deep space and distant galaxies, a rotating dome that opens to the night skies, and an outdoor observation deck where visitors can set up their own telescopes. Sign up for a stargazing party or a book a tour.
Rancho Mirage Community Park
71560 San Jacinto Drive Rancho Mirage
rancho mirageca.gov
Mountain vistas and palm trees set a scenic backdrop for picnics, playtime, and events at this pet-friendly park in the heart of town. Facilities include four lighted tennis courts, two basket- ball courts, two handball courts, and a playground.The park is also home to the city amphitheater.
Desert Island Golf Club
71777 Frank Sinatra Drive Rancho Mirage
760-328-2111
di71.com
In June 2022, the private Desert Island Golf Club, established in 1971 with a gently sloped 6,716-yard course designed by Desmond Muirhead, swung open its doors to the public. Now, you can experience the greenery and enjoy club perks, which include two full bars on the course.
Sponsored
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
37977 Bob Hope Drive Rancho Mirage
760-202-2222
sunnylands.org
Sunnylands Center & Gardens is the historic 200-acre winter retreat of late ambassadors and philanthropists Walter and Leonore Annenberg. The midcentury estate, completed in 1966, has hosted U.S. presidents, British royalty, and Hollywood stars. Today, guests can relax in the lush, 9-acre desert garden, inspired by the Annenbergs’ collection of impressionist and post-impressionist artwork; take a free yoga class on the Great Lawn; or learn about the estate’s history through on-site exhibitions. Admission to the gardens is free. Tickets for guided walking and shuttle tours are available for purchase online. (Reserve your tickets early, as tours often sell out well in advance.)
The River at Rancho Mirage
71800 Highway 111
Rancho Mirage
760-341-2711
theriveratranchomirage.com
Water features wind through this outdoor shopping, dining, and entertainment hub, where you can go from a craft beer flight at the Yard House to late-night lounging at Dringk Eatery + Bar. A handful of boutiques offer retail therapy, and Century Theatres delivers a state-of-the-art movie experience. The River also hosts live music and entertainment throughout the year.
Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert
71701 Gerald Ford Drive
Rancho Mirage
760-321-0602
cdmod.org
Play and learning collide at CDMOD, where hands-on activities allow kids to explore the arts, crafts, cooking, and science in a compelling indoor-outdoor educational play area. After closing due to the pandemic, the museum has been undergoing a major renovation and re-imagining of its programming. It is poised to reopen in December 2022.