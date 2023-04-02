Things to Do in the Desert, April 3–9

Smokey Robinson plays on April 8 at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
PHOTO BY CRAIG HUNTER ROSS
Craig Shoemaker
April 5 / Stand-up comedian Craig Shoemaker is a regular on stages and has performed on Comedy Central. Now, he brings his act to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Bee Gees Gold
April 5 / The tribute to "Stayin' Alive” hitmakers will take over the Downtown Palm Springs Park for a free outdoor show.
Paint Night at the Brewery
April 5 / Enjoy locally made beer while an artist guides ticketholders through the creation of their very own canvas at La Quinta Brewing Co.'s Palm Desert taproom.
Desert Arc Golf Classic
April 6 / There's never a bad reason for a round of golf, but this amateur charity tournament provides an actively good reason to get your swing on at Eagle Falls Golf Course in Indio. A barbecue follows the round.
John Mayer
April 6 / The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer brings his one-man acoustical tour with all your favorite hits to Acrisure Arena.
Naathan Phan
April 6–8 / Syfy magician competition champ Naathan Phan will bring his top-tier tricks and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
Jon Huck
April 7 / My Death Co. star Jon Huck plays a novice Grim Reaper in his most well-known role, but we promise he won't kill the vibe during his stand-up set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
First Friday El Paseo
April 7 / A classic car show and motorcade, art gallery receptions, and live music promise a good time at the monthly First Fridays on El Paseo in Palm Desert.
Michael Carbonaro
April 7 / Known for astounding everyday people with close-up magic on his show, The Carbonaro Effect, Michael Carbonaro astounds everyday people with close-up magic. Give yourself over to getting fooled at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
Gina Schock Book Signing
April 8 / Meet The Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock at her photography exhibition and book signing at Rubine Red Gallery in Palm Springs.
Tortoise Talk & Walk
April 8 / Learn about tortoises on this this expert-led, two-hour walk at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument and then meet the one that calls the visitor center home.
Smokey Robinson
April 8 / For several decades, Smokey Robinson was pop music. The Miracles frontman and Motown writer has his hand in countless American standards. He'll play Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.
KIC Foundation Golf Tournament
April 8 / Support youth counseling for Indio kids at this amateur tournament and silent auction at Classic Club in Palm Desert.
Anjelah Johnson-Reyes
April 8 / Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes stops off in Indio for a stand-up set shortly after the release her new memoir Who Do I Think I Am?. See her at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
Guinness World Record Car Parade
April 8 / Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Palm Springs with a motorcade featuring celebrity guests driving cars representing every year from 1938 (when the city was founded) to present day. The event will compete for a Guinness World Record.
Desert X's site-specific installations run through May 7.
PHOTO BY LANCE GERBER
ART EXHIBITIONS
Desert X
Through May 7 / Check out the installation map online to explore this valleywide exhibition that features massive-scale, site-specific works by artists from around the world.
Phillip K. Smith III
Through May 7 / Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with objects and installations inspired by the unique quality of light in the California desert.
American Framing
Through July 2 / The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing.
Tajh Rust
Through July 16 / In this Palm Springs Art Museum show, Tajh Rust presents portraits of Black individuals from Brazil, Senegal, and New York, inviting viewers to wonder what emotions prompt the subjects’ expressions.
Desert Mountains Art Faire
April 1 / Discover photos, paintings, pottery, and more at the Santa Rosa & San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center.
Michael Steirnagle
April 7–21 / Visitors to Coda Gallery in Palm Desert will be inspired to hit the nearest pool after viewing Michael Steirnagle’s abstract impressionist paintings depicting swimmers, sunbathers, and partiers.
THEATER
Hand to God
Through April 9 / This dark comedy at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City centers around an introverted teen boy and his possessed sock puppet.
Come From Away
April 4–9 / Based on a true story, this musical at the McCallum recalls the time a small town in Newfoundland unexpectedly hosted 7,000 stranded air travelers.
Little Women
April 7–23 / Palm Springs’ Palm Canyon Theatre presents the musical version of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved 1800s novel.
