Things to Do in the Desert, April 3–9

Craig Shoemaker

April 5 / Stand-up comedian Craig Shoemaker is a regular on stages and has performed on Comedy Central. Now, he brings his act to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Bee Gees Gold

April 5 / The tribute to "Stayin' Alive” hitmakers will take over the Downtown Palm Springs Park for a free outdoor show.

Paint Night at the Brewery

April 5 / Enjoy locally made beer while an artist guides ticketholders through the creation of their very own canvas at La Quinta Brewing Co.'s Palm Desert taproom.

Desert Arc Golf Classic

April 6 / There's never a bad reason for a round of golf, but this amateur charity tournament provides an actively good reason to get your swing on at Eagle Falls Golf Course in Indio. A barbecue follows the round.

John Mayer

April 6 / The "Your Body Is A Wonderland" singer brings his one-man acoustical tour with all your favorite hits to Acrisure Arena.

Naathan Phan

April 6–8 / Syfy magician competition champ Naathan Phan will bring his top-tier tricks and illusions to Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

Jon Huck

April 7 / My Death Co. star Jon Huck plays a novice Grim Reaper in his most well-known role, but we promise he won't kill the vibe during his stand-up set at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

First Friday El Paseo

April 7 / A classic car show and motorcade, art gallery receptions, and live music promise a good time at the monthly First Fridays on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

Michael Carbonaro

April 7 / Known for astounding everyday people with close-up magic on his show, The Carbonaro Effect, Michael Carbonaro astounds everyday people with close-up magic. Give yourself over to getting fooled at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

Gina Schock Book Signing

April 8 / Meet The Go-Go’s drummer Gina Schock at her photography exhibition and book signing at Rubine Red Gallery in Palm Springs.

Tortoise Talk & Walk

April 8 / Learn about tortoises on this this expert-led, two-hour walk at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument and then meet the one that calls the visitor center home.

Smokey Robinson

April 8 / For several decades, Smokey Robinson was pop music. The Miracles frontman and Motown writer has his hand in countless American standards. He'll play Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage.

KIC Foundation Golf Tournament

April 8 / Support youth counseling for Indio kids at this amateur tournament and silent auction at Classic Club in Palm Desert.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

April 8 / Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes stops off in Indio for a stand-up set shortly after the release her new memoir Who Do I Think I Am?. See her at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Guinness World Record Car Parade

April 8 / Celebrate the 85th anniversary of Palm Springs with a motorcade featuring celebrity guests driving cars representing every year from 1938 (when the city was founded) to present day. The event will compete for a Guinness World Record.