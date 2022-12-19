Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Dec. 19–25

White Christmas: Through Dec. 23

A song-and-dance duo follow a pair of singing sisters to snowy Vermont in this romantic musical version of the 1954 classic film. Hum along at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.

Holiday Squares Pop-Up Store: Through Dec. 23

Shop for every art lover on your list at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert, where the Artists Council vends 8-inch canvases, ceramics, and other gifts.

Dave Koz & Friends: Dec. 19

Dave Koz began as a rock saxophonist before sliding into the smooth jazz world in 1989. He takes to the McCallum Theatre stage in Palm Desert alongside special guest musicians Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui, and Rebecca Jade for his 25th anniversary Christmas tour.

The Nutcracker: Dec. 20–21

At the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, CK Dance Company’s ballet students present Tchaikovsky’s beloved Christmas classic about a little girl’s efforts to defeat the evil Mouse King with the help of a troupe of larger-than-life toys.

Lester Lands & Friends: Dec. 21

New Orleans–born blues guitarist Lester Lands channels jazz legend George Benson in his concert at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

Phat Cat Swinger: Dec. 22

If you keep up with Christina Aguilera or the Jonas Brothers, you might recognize Los Angeles’ Phat Cat Swinger from their music videos. The suited, retro-style jazz band plays a holiday show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.

David Kovac: Dec. 22–23

Performer David Kovac juggles breath-taking magic tricks, comedic monologues, and, well, actual juggling onstage at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.

James Adomian: Dec. 23

Stop by Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs to see comedian James Adomian’s hilarious impressions of celebrities and political figures.