Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Dec. 19–25

White Christmas: Through Dec. 23
A song-and-dance duo follow a pair of singing sisters to snowy Vermont in this romantic musical version of the 1954 classic film. Hum along at Desert TheatreWorks in Indio.
Holiday Squares Pop-Up Store: Through Dec. 23
Shop for every art lover on your list at the Artists Center at The Galen in Palm Desert, where the Artists Council vends 8-inch canvases, ceramics, and other gifts.
Dave Koz & Friends: Dec. 19
Dave Koz began as a rock saxophonist before sliding into the smooth jazz world in 1989. He takes to the McCallum Theatre stage in Palm Desert alongside special guest musicians Rick Braun, Peter White, Keiko Matsui, and Rebecca Jade for his 25th anniversary Christmas tour.
The Nutcracker: Dec. 20–21
At the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs, CK Dance Company’s ballet students present Tchaikovsky’s beloved Christmas classic about a little girl’s efforts to defeat the evil Mouse King with the help of a troupe of larger-than-life toys.
Lester Lands & Friends: Dec. 21
New Orleans–born blues guitarist Lester Lands channels jazz legend George Benson in his concert at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
Phat Cat Swinger: Dec. 22
If you keep up with Christina Aguilera or the Jonas Brothers, you might recognize Los Angeles’ Phat Cat Swinger from their music videos. The suited, retro-style jazz band plays a holiday show at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs.
David Kovac: Dec. 22–23
Performer David Kovac juggles breath-taking magic tricks, comedic monologues, and, well, actual juggling onstage at Marvyn’s Magic Theater in La Quinta.
James Adomian: Dec. 23
Stop by Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs to see comedian James Adomian’s hilarious impressions of celebrities and political figures.
HAPPENING ALL WEEK
Beyond Van Gogh: Through Dec. 27
Step inside 300 famous Van Gogh artworks at this immersive exhibition at the Empire Polo Club in Indio that projects the artist’s paintings on the walls and floor.
WildLights: Through Dec. 30
The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert twinkles by night with holiday light displays. Grab a hot chocolate and snap a photo with Santa.
Boxo10x10: Through Dec. 31
High Desert arts initiative BoxoPROJECTS celebrates its residency program’s 10th year with an exhibition of 10 artists’ work.
Magic of Lights: Through Jan. 1
Dazzling dinosaurs, bright Barbies, and illuminated monster trucks set Indio aglow in this drive-through holiday light display at the Empire Polo Club.
Outburst Projects: Through Jan. 29
Five artists draw upon their cultural histories to create evocative pieces, from woven artwork to cyborg-like sculpted monsters, as part of this residency program at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Petra Cortright: Through Mar. 26
The Santa Barbara–born artist known for self-portrait videos composes “paintings” with internet imagery in this exhibition at Palm Springs Art Museum.
Phillip K. Smith III: Through May 21
Palm Desert resident Phillip K. Smith III fills four galleries at Palm Springs Art Museum with installations inspired by the desert’s unique quality of light.
A Place at the Table: Through June 4
View the formal table settings that the Annenbergs set out to entertain presidents and royals at Sunnylands Center & Gardens.
American Framing: Through July 2
The Architecture and Design Center in Palm Springs brings attention to the subtle architectural genius of wood framing through models, photos, furniture, and a full-scale structure.
For even more events, visit our calendar.