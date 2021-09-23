41 Things to Do in October 2021

The Dinah: Sept. 29 to Oct. 3

Macy Gray, Yung Baby Tate, MK xyz, and Kat Cunning are among the headliners at this year’s Dinah, the world’s largest lesbian event that brings together more than 15,000 lesbian, bisexual, and queer women in Palm Springs for pool parties, shows, and more. thedinah.com

America: Oct. 1

Despite their patriotic moniker, folk rock group America actually formed in London, England, where the members’ fathers were stationed on a U.S. Air Force base in 1970. Hear “Sister Golden Hair” and other hits stateside at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

BaHOOTenzie FolkFest: Oct. 1–2

Singer-songwriter Steve Poltz heads this festival at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground. At the end of each night, Poltz teams up with three other musicians from the event’s 15-artist lineup for an electrifying jam sesh. joshuatreemusicfestival.com

Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine: Oct. 2

In this cheeky show entitled “Best Frenemies,” drag queens Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine perform hilarious song parodies and trade playful barbs at the Purple Room in Palm Springs. purpleroompalmsprings.com

Chaka Khan: Oct. 2

R&B legend Chaka Khan launched her career as the lead singer of funk band Rufus. Since then, she’s nabbed 10 Grammys and the No. 17 spot on VH1’s list of the 100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll. See the Queen of Funk live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com

Palm Springs Vintage Market: Oct. 3

Whether you seek a striking painting for above the dining table, a vintage film camera in great condition, or the perfect pair of retro cutoffs, you might end your search at this monthly market at the Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintagemarket.com

Troon Challenge: Oct. 3

Grab a partner and tee up for this two-person scramble. Amateur golfers compete at the Indian Wells Golf Resort for their chance to qualify for the finals in Arizona.

troon.com

Gladys Knight: Oct. 16

Gladys Knight and the Pips began as a second-string act at Motown Records, but the Empress of Soul quickly catapulted to stardom with hits like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” and “If I Were Your Woman.” She sings her iconic tunes at Fantasy Spring Resort Casino. fantasyspringsresort.com

Joshua Tree Music Festival: Oct. 7–10

Dirtwire, Orgone, and Jack Love top the lineup at this family-friendly music festival at the Joshua Tree Lake Campground. Between acts, get crafty at the creation stations or stretch out at a yoga workshop. joshuatreemusicfestival.com

Paint El Paseo Pink: Oct. 9

El Paseo in Palm Desert is at its rosiest during this annual walk to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Form a team and don your commemorative pink T-shirts, plus all the blush-colored accessories you can pile on, for a spirited stroll. desertcancerfoundation.org

Le Dîner en Blanc: Oct. 9

This elegant picnic transports historical romance novels’ dreamy garden parties to the 21st century. Registered guests must dress in head-to-toe white, pack elegant eats, and meet at a rendezvous spot to be whisked away to a secret location. palmsprings.dinerenblanc.com

Chase the Ace Motorcycle Poker Run: Oct. 9

Ready your chips and choppers for this fundraiser at the Indio Community Center. Enter the raffle, grab a bite, and join the game for your chance to win a prize for best hand (or worst!). Proceeds benefit adaptive sports and rec programs at the Desert Recreation District. fb.com/drdadaptive