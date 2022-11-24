60 Things to Do in the Desert in December

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas: Dec. 2–3

Mannheim Steamroller performs electronic-influenced takes on Christmas classics like “Deck the Halls” at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. mccallumtheatre.com

The Price Is Right Live: Dec. 3

Fans of the United States’ longest-running game show have the chance to play Plinko, the Big Wheel, and more beloved games for prizes at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. aguacalientecasinos.com

Festival of Lights Parade: Dec. 3

More than 100,000 revelers gather in downtown Palm Springs for this annual procession of holiday-themed floats, marching bands, and characters including Snoopy and his pals. psfestivaloflights.com

Palm Springs Opera Guild Competition: Dec. 3

Opera phenoms belt and battle it out for scholarships and opportunities to perform professionally in this annual contest at the Coachella Valley Repertory in Cathedral City. palmsprings operaguild.com

Desert Mountains Art Fair: Dec. 3

Discover photos, paintings, pottery, and more in this monthly gathering at the Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument Visitor Center. desertmountains.org

Indio International Tamale Festival: Dec. 3–4

Downtown Indio hosts its 30th tamale festival, featuring a roller disco, fair rides, performances by local musicians and dancers, and, of course, all kinds of tasty tamales. indiotamalefestival.com

The Brahms I Love: Dec. 4

Pianist Jeffrey Siegel plays his way through Johannes Brahms’ waltzes and rhapsodies while dispensing tales from the German composer’s life. mccallumtheatre.com

Ironman 70.3 Indian Wells– La Quinta: Dec. 4

Calling all triple-threat athletes. With the Indian Wells Tennis Garden as home base, this official Ironman race sends competitors swimming, biking, and running across the Coachella Valley — then toasts winners with tasty non-alcoholic beer after the event. ironman.com

Men of the Desert Fashion Show: Dec. 4

Gentlemen sashay down the runway at Palm Springs Air Museum accompanied by sweet adoptable dogs to raise funds for Animal Samaritans. animalsamaritans.org

Palm Springs Vintage Market: Dec. 4

From worn-in band tees to mid-mod TV stands, retro finds are yours to discover at this monthly market at Palm Springs Cultural Center. palmspringsvintage market.com

Nature Walk at Blixseth Park: Dec. 7 & 21

This half-mile, docent-led stroll welcomes walkers (and their pups) to learn about the native flora and fauna of the desert at Blixseth Park in Rancho Mirage. desertmountains.org

Paul McDonald Li’l Big Band: Dec. 8

Vocalists Jay Jackson and Hope Diamond join Paul McDonald’s 10-piece band at Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs for soulful songs with holiday spirit. jazzvillepalmsprings.com

Thunder From Down Under: Dec. 9

Say g’day to Australia’s hottest hunks. This male revue’s chiseled charmers delight audience members at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage with interactive dance routines. aguacalientecasinos.com

The Storm Large Holiday Ordeal: Dec. 9

Pink Martini vocalist Storm Large nearly quit music in 2002, but she picked up the mic again at the urging of friends in Portland. See the feisty cabaret artist at the McCallum. mccallumtheatre.com

Young Einstein: Dec. 9

This all-vinyl DJ set at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs finds influence in Young Einstein’s love of funk, hip hop, and soul. acehotel.com

CluedUpp: Alice in Wonderland: Dec. 10

Chase curious clues across a topsy-turvy version of Indio in this virtual game inspired by Alice in Wonderland. Grab a few of your favorite people to play, navigating the city with a smart phone app. cluedupp.com

Cheap Trick: Dec. 10

The fervor that rock band Cheap Trick caused in Japan in 1978 has been compared to Beatlemania. The “I Want You to Want Me” singers perform at Fantasy Springs in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

Light Up for Love Community Candlelight Vigil: Dec. 10

Local nonprofit Ronnie’s House for Hope stands by its mission to provide free grief support for community members with this evening of remembrance at Palm Desert Civic Center Park. ronnieshouseforhope.org

Margaritaville Run: Dec. 10

Sprint or stroll toward the finish line in this charity 5K at Margaritaville Resort Palm Springs, where you’ll find Jimmy Buffet–themed swag and a post-run concert. margaritavillerun.com

Yoga With a Ranger: Dec. 10 & 17

A Santa Rosa and San Jacinto Mountains National Monument ranger leads a beginner-friendly flow filled with tree- and animal-inspired poses at the visitor center. desertmountains.org

Alton Brown Live: Dec. 12

TV’s Alton Brown transforms the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert into a new kind of Cutthroat Kitchen with his live show featuring comedy, cooking demos, and wacky experiments with audience participation. mccallumtheatre.com