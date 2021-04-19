Things to Do This Week, April 19-26

How does 12 hours of pinball sound? You can experience over 500 pinball machines in one building April 24 at the Pinball Museum in Banning.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PINBALL MUSEUM
Do you have friends in low places? Ok, let’s not go there. The point is you can sing along to that classic song, “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks during a special tribute by Drew Baloh on April 20 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino’s Rock Yard outdoor concert venue.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LOS LOBOS
Los Lobos will open Pappy & Harriet's live outdoor concerts since the shutdown, April 20-21.
Los Lobos is set to play a pair of socially distanced outdoor sets on April 20 and 21 at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers are known for their 1987 version of La Bamba used for the Richie Valens biopic film.
The live music continues at Ace Hotel & Swim Club, which offers jazz performers on Wednesday evenings. April 21 features Yoni, an LA-based four-piece band and drummer Mekala Session, who will return to the Ace with his own trio on April 28. Music and a meal outdoors. Sounds like a plan.
How about dinner and a movie — out? Bouschet’s PS Air Bar will show Top Gun on April 21. The evening runs 7-10 p.m.
Hosted at PGA West, La Quinta Resort & Club, and the Indian Wells Country Club, participate in the Battle in the Desert golf tournaments, April 24 - May 1. This is the ultimate golf buddies trip where you and a friend share a 2-bedroom condo, compete in two-person, best-ball tournaments along with daily skills competitions.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PGA WEST
Tackle PGA West as part of the "Battle in the Desert".
Learn behind-the-scene stories on restoration, rehabilitation, and repurpose from more than 20 expert presenters during the Preservation Matters 2021 virtual symposium on April 24. In edition, “The Rediscovery of Palm Springs” will be presented by JR Roberts and Lisa Middleton.
As a teaser for its impending move to Palm Springs, the Museum of Pinball Experience offers unlimited play on more than 500 pinball machines from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 24 at its current Banning location. Capacity is limited to 25 percent due to the pandemic.
Palm Springs is known for its variety of film festivals. Add the Palm Springs Animal Shelter to the list. The April 24 drive-in experience features screenings of pet-themed films while your entry fee goes to helping the shelter take care of dogs, cats and more. Three local volunteers with the shelter will be recognized during the intermission, and music will be provided by The Gand Band.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE SONORAN
The Sonoran in Palm Springs hosts "Lunar" on April 24.
The Sonoran Palm Springs will host “Lunar”, a fashion show on April 24 with a spotlight on the work of celebrity designer David Tupaz, along with Palm Springs’ Trina Turk. A potion of the evening’s proceeds will benefit local artists in distress.
S.C.R.A.P Gallery and the Agnes Pelton Society partner up to present an Earth Day Art Walk, April 24-25. View student artwork that interprets the 2021 Earth Day theme of "Restore Our Earth” after taking a walk down Chuperosa Lane, between E Street and F Street in Cathedral City.