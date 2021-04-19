Things to Do This Week, April 19-26

Learn behind-the-scene stories on restoration, rehabilitation, and repurpose from more than 20 expert presenters during the Preservation Matters 2021 virtual symposium on April 24. In edition, “The Rediscovery of Palm Springs” will be presented by JR Roberts and Lisa Middleton.

As a teaser for its impending move to Palm Springs, the Museum of Pinball Experience offers unlimited play on more than 500 pinball machines from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. April 24 at its current Banning location. Capacity is limited to 25 percent due to the pandemic.

Palm Springs is known for its variety of film festivals. Add the Palm Springs Animal Shelter to the list. The April 24 drive-in experience features screenings of pet-themed films while your entry fee goes to helping the shelter take care of dogs, cats and more. Three local volunteers with the shelter will be recognized during the intermission, and music will be provided by The Gand Band.