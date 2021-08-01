Things to Do This Week, Aug. 2-9

Jo Koy brings his "Just Kidding World Tour" to Agua Calienete Casino Resort Spa for three nights, Aug, 6-8.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY JO KOY
Help students in the East Valley prep for the coming school year by buying school supplies or donating money on Aug. 4 at the Galilee Center in Mecca.
Hear them roar! Celebrate your astrological sign at the 13th annual The Leo Party on Aug. 4 at Tropical Restaurant in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY UCR PALM DESERT
The Snow plant does not need sun to survive.
Learn about rare plants in the California desert with botanist Naomi Fraga in a virtual discussion hosted by UCR Palm Desert on Aug. 5.
Ned a break from the humidity? Head up to Idyllwild and enjoy a cool summer concert on Aug. 5 with the U.S. Marine Corps Band at Butterfield Amphitheater.
Fresh from his Netflix special, comedian Jo Koy makes a stop with his “Just Kidding World Tour” on three consecutive nights, Aug. 6-8, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Take in a free concert on Aug. 7 with Mirage, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, at Spotlight 29 Casino in Indio. The concert is part of a regular series of free concerts in this recently refurbished performance space.
Sample craft beers from more than 30 distributers, including several from the Coachella Valley, during Craft Beer Weekend on Aug. 7 at the Ace Hotel and Swim Club in Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY CARLYE PACKER
Tala Madani is one of more than 40 artists whose work will be part of House Parté on Aug. 7 in Palm Springs.
House Parté, an art exhibit on Aug. 7 curated inside a Palm Springs vacation rental, includes the work of 40+ artists including Hairspray director John Waters, who looked the idea of holding the exhibition in a pink house.
Agua Caliente Casino Cathedral City hosts a free concert on Aug. 7 featuring Haute Chile, a show band with a music list of jazz, rock, latin, and more, in the casino’s outdoor venue, Agua CalienteTerraza.
Tickets remain on sale until Aug. 9 for the Pioneertown International Film Festival, which pays tribute to the western film genre with screenings of classic films and presentations, such as Melissa Hellman and Jennifer Nicholson, whose fathers (director Monte Hellman and Oscar-winning actor Jack Nicholson) created “acid westerns” together in the 1960s.
