Things to Do This Week in the Desert, Sept. 15-22

SUNNYLANDS FILMS: SEPT. 16

The Rancho Mirage venue hosts films on tree consecutive Fridays starting Sept. 16 with Murder on the Orient Express. Admission and parking is free. Filmgoers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and small picnics. Large coolers, alcohol, smoking, and pets are not permitted. Films may be canceled at any time due to weather conditions, including rain, lightning, or strong winds.

ROBERTO TAPIA: SEPT. 16

His successful climb began in 2012 with the album, "El Muchacho," which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Album chart. See him at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa.

IL Divo: SEPT. 16

This concert was originally scheduled for February but had to be rescheduled. A tribute to Carlos Marin is featured and also special vocalist Steven Labrie will appear at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

CHICAGO: SEPT. 17

Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock band, Chicago, takes the stage at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. The group recently received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. The prestigious award celebrates performers who have made outstanding contributions of artistic significance to the field of recording